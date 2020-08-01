Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli stuns fans with new grey hairstyle

Telly viewers were left stunned last night as Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli unveiled a brand new hair do.

Italian stallion Bruno, 64, has swapped his dark brown locks for a natural grey shade and fans can't get enough.

The Strictly star showed off his new barnet during this year's Television BAFTAs, which were held virtually.

Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli has turned into a silver fox (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Bruno Tonioli poised to miss Strictly 2020

During the ceremony, the BBC dancing show scooped the award for best Entertainment Programme.

Along with his fellow Strictly stars, dancer and choreographer Bruno appeared via video link to share his joy in their win.

Sitting in the lounge of his plush US mansion, the transformed silver fox said: "The biggest thank you goes to all of our viewers.

Bruno showed off his new hair during the Television BAFTAs (Credit: BBC)

"I'm telling you, without you, we would not be here. And we really hope to keep you entertained and happy for many years to come."

Bruno Tonioli's grey hair

Fans were obviously delighted to see Strictly scoop a BAFTA, but Bruno's new hair was definitely the talking point.

One viewer tweeted: "Wow..so loving the grey babes. Keep it."

Another said: "Your hair is flipping FAB U LOUS - please keep it."

The star has ditched his usual brown hair (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly 'in chaos as stars turn down offers over money'

Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan even complimented Bruno on his au natural hair.

He tweeted: "The Silver Fox! Love it @brunotonioli."

Some Strictly fans questioned whether he would be keeping it for the new series of Strictly.

The Silver Fox! Love it

But sadly, it is looking increasingly unlikely that Bruno will appear on this year's show due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bruno Tonioli not on Strictly 2020?

Bruno may not appear on this year's Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Fearing travel restrictions, Bruno wants to avoid the potential uncertainty of flying between the US and the UK.

The judge has said he will prioritise his role on the US version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars.

As a result, the Strictly judging panel will be reduced to three, with Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse still likely to take their seats.

The star lives in the US which is causing problems (Credit: ITV)

However, Craig has said Strictly may work around Bruno's absence with guest judges.

He told the Daily Star: "They might throw guest judges in for fun.

"Then when everything’s back to normal, Bruno can make his triumphant return!"

Entertainment Daily has contacted the BBC for comment on Craig's suggestion.

What do you think of Bruno's new hair? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.