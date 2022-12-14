Strictly star Vito Coppola makes shock confession about semi-final routine with Fleur

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Vito Coppola made a shocking confession about his semi-final dance routine with partner Fleur East.

Vito opened up about having to eat during their performance on Sunday evening’s live BBC One show.

The routine called for the dancer to try some spaghetti. However, it turns out a problem quickly arose for the star.

Vito and Fleur appeared on Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two on Tuesday where the dancer opened up about the incident.

Vito said he was forced to continue their Charleston despite having food lodged down his throat.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola appeared on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly latest: Vito Coppola reveals shocking semi-final incident

He was only supposed to eat one strand of pasta.

However, in the panic of the live routine, he ended up taking a full mouthful.

As a result, he hadn’t swallowed when he hit the dance floor and was left almost “choking” throughout the routine.

Host Rylan Clark asked: “Listen you’re an Italian, I’m sure you love a bit of spaghetti now and again. But whilst dancing?”

Vito said: “At the beginning it was just to take one spaghetti and then to pull it out. But of course the temptation, so I did like two or three.

“Next it was time to dance, so I just bit, I was chewing and for the whole dance, I was choking.”

His dance partner, Fleur added: “He was committed, he was committed to the role.”

It’s not the first time the pair have had an unfortunate mishap while dancing.

Vito ended up ‘choking’ on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Fleur’s wardrobe malfunction

Earlier this month, Fleur admitted she accidentally “flashed” the crew during the dress rehearsal.

“I basically flashed everyone, it was so bad!” explained Fleur while recalling how she lifted her skirt during the pre-show rehearsal.

Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast, the presenter came clean about the moment revealed more of herself than she had hoped.

Fleur said: “In the dress run before the actual live show there were so many wardrobe malfunctions with my costumes in particular. So when I did the Paso Doble in the dress run I basically flashed everybody when I lifted my skirt.”

“It was really bad. And then my boobs fell out!” she confessed to co-hosts James and Matt.

She added: “After that, I practiced my lift in the Charleston and my strap broke on my top so my boob fell out again!

“So that was fun… I was so nervous for the live show after that had happened in the dress run that I was like ‘please let my costume stay on’.”

The Strictly 2022 final is on this Saturday, December 17, from 7.05pm.

