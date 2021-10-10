Strictly Come Dancing viewers divided over last night’s scores

Strictly Come Dancing fans have hit out at the show’s judges for giving 10s so early in the competition.

It’s only week three, but last night judges Shirley Ballas, Anton du Beke and Motsi Mabuse all reached for their 10 paddle.

However some viewers at home insisted it was far too soon for such high scores, no matter how good the dancing was.

Who scored 10s on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing?

Nancy and Rhys did a couple’s choice routine (Credit: BBC)

It was Movie Week on the show and Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu danced a couple’s choice routine to the theme from Spiderman.

Rhys was super-excited to play his childhood hero and smashed it on the floor.

Even Craig loved the street/commercial performance saying: “That was a professional standard, that was incredible.”

Motsi said she didn’t have the time to explain everything she loved about it, but she didn’t need to when she held up her 10 paddle. With three nines to add to it, Rhys was flying high on 37 points.

Did John Whaite get 10s?

John Whaite’s paso was stunning (Credit: BBC)

Still to come was John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, who performed a paso doble to Pirates of the Caribbean.

It bowled the judges over with Motsi and Shirley giving them a standing ovation. Even Craig said he didn’t write a single note down during the performance it was that good.

Shirley called it “magnificent”.

The pair then topped the leaderboard, scoring a nine from Craig and three 10s, giving them a whopping 39 points.

What do Strictly Come Dancing fans think of the scoring?

Was three 10s excessive for week three? (Credit: BBC)

Although viewers watching at home loved both dances, many felt it was far too soon to be throwing out the 10s.

In fact, some have even called for such high scores to be banned until week eight of the competition.

They shouldn’t be allowed the 9 and 10 paddles until at least week 8. #strictly — Neil Reading (@Otisbear) October 10, 2021

You should not be allowed to receive a 10 before week 8 at least. #Strictly — Joe Bleasdale (@SirBleasdale) October 10, 2021

A TEN? Really…? Rhys & Nancy we’re good but not 10 level 🤷🏼‍♂️ #Strictly — Alex (@AMG_Review) October 9, 2021

Rhys was good but I thought he was overmarked tonight.. a 10?? I thought AJ & Rose were better #Strictly — Dylan (@HausofDylan95) October 9, 2021

i think they are being a little too easy on the celebs on this years #Strictly like getting 9 and 10 on the 3rd week!!🤔🤔 — becky✨💛 (@Becky_Stokes01) October 9, 2021

Did the dances deserve high scores?

Others thought it was absolutely the right time to get their 10 paddles out.

They insisted the scores were deserved no matter what week it is.

John and Johannes get 3 10’s for their dance honestly I was in tears, that was so emotional for me! Honestly fuck all the homophobe’s out there, fuck anyone not watching this year because of the same sex couple. Men SHOULD dance together and it is BEAUTIFUL!! 😭❤️ #Strictly — Dan Baynham (@Dan_Baynham95) October 9, 2021

Sheer GOOSEBUMPS watching @jojo_radebe and John perform tonight. Absolute 10/10 paso for me. #Strictly — Rachel Middlemiss (@geordiegirl83) October 9, 2021

John and Johannes were absolutely stunning. I hope they win the glitter-ball. How could Craig not give them a 10? Sees himself as being ‘clever’ when in fact he is simply wrong (not a good thing for a judge to be). This couple were just perfect.#Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing — Mandy from Bedford #FBPE (@TolstoyKarenina) October 10, 2021

Strictly Come Dancing results show airs tonight at 7.10pm on BBC One.

