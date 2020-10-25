Bruno Tonioli Strictly
Strictly Come Dancing: Viewers divided over Bruno Tonioli missing the show

Some viewers were happy he wasn't on the panel

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Strictly Come Dancing was back on our screens last night, but one thing was missing – hyperactive Italian stallion, Bruno Tonioli.

Grounded in LA because of coronavirus travelling restrictions, Strictly still made time for him and beamed him in via video link.

But viewers were divided.

Bruno Tonioli appears on Strictly Come Dancing
Bruno was beamed in via video link (Credit: BBC)

Why is Bruno Tonioli not on Strictly?

Sporting his new silver fox look, the long-time Strictly judge, 64, has been appearing on Dancing With The Stars in the US.

But travel restrictions mean that he can’t jet between the two countries to do both.

However, Strictly came up with a way to get him involved.

Towards the end of the show, Bruno gave his verdict on some of the couples via video link.

Bruno Tonioli makes an appearance on Strictly
Bruno gave his verdict on the show (Credit: BBC)

What did Bruno Tonioli say on his Strictly chat?

“Hello Claudia, hello everyone,” he began, “what a show!”

He said that Caroline Quentin “took the express train to the nation’s heart”.

He also said that JJ Chalmers was a “surprise” and so “charming”, and he congratulated Maisie on her samba.

When the conversation finished, Claudia said that Bruno would be joining them again for their first results show.

It’s hoped the judge will be back in person later in the series.

What did viewers think about Bruno’s Strictly video link?

Despite Bruno’s appearance, some viewers expressed opinion that the show was better without him.

“Would also say Strictly has been nicer without Bruno too,” one wrote on Twitter.

Would also say Strictly has been nicer without Bruno too.

“Unpopular opinion? Maybe. But it’s just been a generally nice start to the series on the whole.”

Another commented: “Oh Bruno; we really don’t miss you that much.”

Someone else said the show was “so much better” without him.

What else did Strictly viewers say?

It wasn’t all negative reaction, though.

Some viewers missed Bruno and also took to Twitter to say so.

“Loves me some Bruno,” one said.

“Soooo happy that #Strictly is back! Missing lovely Bruno!” another gushed.

