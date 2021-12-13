Strictly Come Dancing viewers convinced Giovanni is in love with Rose after latest gesture

Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced Giovanni Pernice is actually besotted with dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Since first being paired up 12 weeks ago, viewers have become obsessed with their undeniably chemistry and close bond.

It’s sparked rumours of a Strictly romance ever since, despite Rose having a longterm boyfriend, and they only intensified over the weekend.

On Sunday night’s results show, viewers were shocked when they spotted Giovanni kiss Rose and it’s only made some more convinced of their love for each other.

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni planted a kiss on Rose (Credit: BBC)

After the pair received their incredible feedback from the judges, Giovanni praised Rose and labelled her “a dream” to work with.

He then pulled her close for a cuddle and planted a kiss on her cheek.

As a result, many raced to social media to share their thoughts about the close pair.

Read more: Strictly: Craig Revel Horwood divides fans with remark about Motsi Mabuse’s appearance

Strictly fans convinced Giovanni is in love with Rose

“The way Gio looks and behaves around Rose is just everything. He looks at her, the way I look at the moon. What am I going to do without my weekly dose of Rose &Gio??#matchmadeinheaven,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Beyond happy Rose and Giovanni are in the final. Love them so much. I feel the love they have for each other. Beautiful!”

Beyond happy Rose and Giovanni are in the final. Love them so much. I feel the love they have for each other. Beautiful 🌹💕#Strictly — Marie Trewick (@TrewickMarie1) December 12, 2021

Giovanni is madly in love and you’ll not convince me otherwise. #Strictly — Rebecca M (@Smurphette85) December 12, 2021

We can all see that Giovanni is in love with Rose right? #Strictly — big baby puddin snatcher (@Kelly_Panda) December 11, 2021

“Oh, Giovanni pleaaaaseeeee just say you are in love with Rose!!! #Giovanni #Strictly,” said a third.

A fourth exclaimed: “Giovanni is madly in love and you’ll not convince me otherwise #Strictly”.

Fans are convinced there is a romance going on (Credit: BBC)

“Catching up on last night’s #Strictly Giovanni is in love with that girl and it’s not hard to see why, I think I’m in love with her,” insisted a fifth.

While a sixth claimed: “We can all see that Giovanni is in love with Rose right? #Strictly.”

Hmmm, let’s all think back to 12 months ago with viewers then convinced he and 2020 partner Ranvir Singh were having a thing… and that amounted to: absolutely nothing!

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing star Rhys Stephenson became the next celebrity to be voted off.

Rhys, 28, just missed out on a spot in next weekend’s grand final after he and Nancy Xu were sent packing last night.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on BBC One, Saturday December 18, at 7pm.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.