Strictly Come Dancing fans have a theory as to why Tilly Ramsay was saved during last night’s results show.

TV chef Gordon Ramsay was in the audience on Saturday night so he could proudly watch his daughter strut her stuff.

Gordon is known for his intimidating persona and has never been afraid to make his feelings known.

In fact, he’s known for his shocking outbursts and has made a career off the back of them.

As a result, some viewers have suggested that Gordon being in the audience was actually done for a good reason.

Many fans have suggested the TV star there to intimidate the judges into being nice to his daughter and save her!

Tilly found herself in the Strictly dance-off over the weekend but evaded elimination (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly viewers have a theory about Tilly and Gordon Ramsay

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “@bbcstrictly sorry judges that was a #letdown. Nothing to do with Gordon being in the audience, obvs.”

Another said: “If Gordon Ramsay wasn’t in the audience I’d bet on Tilly been booted off. Saying Sara scored higher last night.”

A third added: “Shocking decision by judges, obviously fearing the wrath of Gordon Ramsay in the audience.”

Another asked: “Did the judges save Tilly because her dad was sitting behind them?”

Gordon even made himself known to the judges when he reached out and grabbed Tilly’s hand as she made her way upstairs after her dance on Saturday evening.

Tilly managed to score 29 points from the judges in the end.

Gordon Ramsay was in the audience when Tilly found herself in the bottom two (Credit: BBC)

The star and her partner, Nikita Kuzmin did the quickstep to Damita Jo’s I Won’t Dance.

They were hoping to avoid the bottom two after finding themselves up for elimination the week beforehand.

Sadly, they didn’t quite manage it, and they ended up in the bottom again alongside Sara and Aljaž Škorjanec.

Tilly had the worst scores of the pair, however, that didn’t stop the judges from saving her unanimously.

Some people weren’t happy with the decision, but many supported Tilly on Twitter.

One person said: “So pleased Tilly was saved in the dance-off, cannot understand why more aren’t voting for them.”

Another added: “So glad that Tilly and Nikita are still in. Definitely under marked on Saturday.”

