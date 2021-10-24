Strictly Come Dancing: Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse eliminated

Ugo Monye was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing tonight alongside his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

Rugby star Ugo competed in a dance-off against Rhys Stephenson and his professional partner Nancy Xu.

However, the judges decided to send home Ugo after he fell bottom of the leaderboard during last night’s main show.

Ugo and Oti have left Strictly tonight

Ugo Monye leaves Strictly Come Dancing

Following the result, viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter and there didn’t seem to be too many surprised people.

The majority expected that Ugo would at least be in the dance-off this week – and agreed that the right decision was made.

Pretty much unanimous from Strictly viewers – a first!

Most felt that the back injury that kept him off the show last week would have prevented him from getting much further in the competition, had he surprised.

Ugo and Rhys battled it out in the dance-off (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, last night, Ugo failed to impress all the judges with his Rumba.

Ugo and Oti danced the Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars.

However, all the judges had some constructive criticism for Ugo.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “It lacked musicality for me. It was stiff and a little bit heavy-footed.”

Motsi Mabuse added: “I feel like creating that atmosphere of some sultry, brown, hot chocolate sauce, that came over. I felt that.

Ugo didn’t impress the judges with his technical dance skills (Credit: BBC)

“But I have to say, everything else that we needed should have been much clearer. A little bit more of everything.”

Elsewhere, head judge Shirley Ballas said: “First of all, I do enjoy to watch you dance. But listening to Motsi and Craig, I agree.

“You must roll your shoulders back, you must pull in your pelvis, you must be in a straight vertical line when you dance. It was all a little bit off today.

“So please, work on your posture.”

Finally, Anton Du Beke added: “Well it’s the Rumba, it’s hard enough as it is without having to think about all that.

“There was an element of, ‘I better do this like this otherwise I’m going to get told off in rehearsals next Monday.’

“So there’s a bit of fear going on. But I like the way you dance with Oti there.

“You danced with her and you sloshed about. There’s a few technical issues but you know, it wasn’t your best and wasn’t your worst!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday October 30, at 7:10pm.

