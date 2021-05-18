Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals tour 2021 has been cancelled – much to the dismay of pro dancer Janette Manrara.

The Strictly favourite – who danced with HRVY last year – revealed her “heartbreak” in an Instagram post earlier today (May 18).

Janette – who is married to Aljaz Skorjanec – said she felt “heavy sadness” in her heart that the tour would not go ahead.

Janette Manrara has admitted her upset at the cancellation of the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals tour (Credit: Splash News)

What did Janette say about the Strictly Come Dancing tour?

Janette posted a screen shot of the official announcement cancelling the tour and slotting performances into the previously announced 2022 tour.

Speaking as she jetted off on holiday, Janette said: “I am truly grateful to have this holiday to distract me from the heavy sadness I have in my heart that this is not going forward.

“I’ve missed dancing more then I can ever explain, but unfortunately hard decisions have been made by higher ups.

I am truly grateful to have this holiday to distract me from the heavy sadness I have in my heart that this is not going forward.

“I apologise on my part for not being able to dance for you all. It was out of my hands.

“I know the universe works in mysterious ways so I trust in it and pray to be dancing again for you all soon.”

She added the broken heart emoji and #heartbroken on the end of her post.

Janette and HRVY on last year’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

So what did the post actually say?

The post revealed it had been a “difficult decision” to scrap this year’s show.

However, the sheer scale of the production made it impossible to tour unless they could play to full venues.

At the moment, venues have to operate at a limited capacity due to COVID restrictions.

So what else has happened with Strictly this week?

It’s been a busy week for Strictly, with the latest news coming as the third blow to hit the BBC series in a couple of days.

Yesterday, It Take Two host Zoe Ball announced she was leaving the show, much to the dismay of fans.

And today, former pro dancer Ian Waite – who appears on It Takes Two – also announced his departure from the show.

