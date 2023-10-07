Strictly Come Dancing fans predict first 10s of the season for one couple tonight: ‘Craig will be in heaven!’

Fans have predicted the first 10s of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 for one fab-u-lous couple tonight (October 7).

The competitors are all set to take on Movie Week and some viewers think one of the pairings could get a top score.

Despite it only being week three, radio and TV presenter Angela Scanlon and her pro Carlos Gu have been tipped to seriously impress the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing’s first 10s have been predicted for Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu (Credit: BBC: Guy Levy)

The couple will be performing a tricky Charleston on Strictly but fans are expecting great things.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, one viewer has predicted: “I can already see Angela and Carlos getting some 10s!”

Another added: “Angela and Carlos – I love them so much!”

And third even wrote: “Early favourites for the #Strictly final: Angela and Carlos.”

Angela, 39, is best know for DJing on BBC Radio 2 and hosting BBC TV show Your Home Made Perfect.

Angela and Carlos chatted Movie Week on Strictly: It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Together with Carlos, she will be performing a Charleston to Who’s Got The Pain? from the 1958 movie Damn Yankees.

This week, Angela and Carlos appeared on spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two.

While chatting to host and former Strictly pro Janette Manrara, Angela did admit she was struggling.

Angela admits to Strictly struggles

The broadcaster explained that she is finding it difficult to match her opposite arms to her legs.

“Weirdly, I don’t know how this works, but if Carlos says to me: ‘Just naturally, where would your opposite hand go?’ I can’t.. And he’s like: ‘No,'” she admitted.

And because they will be performing side by side, not in hold, Angela also said she’s finding it hard not being able to to look at Carlos and copy him.

Angela is struggling to work out her opposite arms and legs (Credit: BBC)

But Janette has faith in the pair.

“I can’t wait and think this is going to be right up your alley,’ Janette told Angela and Carlos.

“I think it’s going to be a good one for you. You’re doing brilliantly.” Angela replied: “I hope so!”

One avid Strictly fan thinks they know exactly which of the four judges will enjoy Angela and Carlos’ Charleston the most.

“Just had a listen to Angela & Carlos’s song – I think they’ll have fun with it,” she posted online. “If they can pull it off, Craig will be in heaven!”

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight at 6.20pm on BBC One

