Strictly Come Dancing’s stars are remaining tight-lipped about their partners ahead of the BBC show‘s launch.

The professionals and celebrities will be taking to the dance floor tonight (Saturday, October 17).

But they are still keeping fans guessing about who will be dancing with whom!

Aljaž Škorjanec has joined his co-stars in teasing his partner (Credit: Instagram/ bbcstrictly)

Taking to the official Strictly Instagram account, some have been giving clues about who they have been paired with.

In the ultimate tease, dancer Aljaž Škorjanec stood next to his while filming himself.

With the mystery celeb out of shot, he said: “My dance partner is on my left. I can’t show you, I can’t show you.

“But I can give you a couple of clues. She has a beautiful smile, she has an incredible personality.”

His wife Janette has also been playing along (Credit: Instagram/ bbcstrictly)

Strictly pros share clues about their partners

Just as he goes on to say she is “beautiful inside and out”, Aljaž is cut off.

His wife and fellow Strictly pro, Janette Manrara, then appears. She says: “I’m very excited because my partner is standing right here next to me.

“I cannot wait for you to find out who they are. And I’m going to show you right now, its…!”

But when she turns the camera around, there is no one there. She adds: “Oh sorry, you missed it. They’ve gone.”

Jamie Laing joked that his partner is Giovanni Pernice (Credit: Instagram/ bbcstrictly)

Next up is celebrity contestant Jamie Laing. The former Made In Chelsea star is hoping to light up the dance floor after bailing out due to injury last year.

He says: “Who is Jamie going to partner with? I can reveal who it is. Really excited about this. This is who it is…”

But as he pans the camera behind him, professional dancer Giovanni Pernice comes into shot. The lads then laugh.

Giovanni, however, is a bit more forthcoming with his clues.

Katya told fans they had just missed her partner (Credit: Instagram/ bbcstrictly)

Keeping Strictly fans guessing

“What I can tell you is that she’s lovely,” he says. “Beautiful lady. And a clue… she can talk forever. Promise you. Like forever.”

Fellow pros Katya Jones and Dianne Buswell have also been having fun taunting Strictly fans. Dianne even flashes a shoulder of her partner. Cheeky!

Gorka Marquez, meanwhile, teased that his partner can speak Spanish.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 kicks off tonight at 7.50pm on BBC1.

The celebrities taking part this year include comic Bill Bailey, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and EastEnders’ Maisie Smith.

Dianne Buswell gave fans a peek at her partner’s shoulder

Social media star HRVY will be taking to the dance floor, along with actress Caroline Quentin, singer Max George, former politician Jacqui Smith and radio presenter Clara Amfo.

Athlete and TV presenter JJ Chalmers, ex American football player Jason Bell and former Olympic boxer Nicola Adams complete the line-up (along with Jamie).

Nicola is the first celebrity ever to take part in a same-sex pairing. It is rumoured she has been partnered with Katya.

