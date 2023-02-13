Strictly logo with a woman in shadow and wedding rings in pink
TV

Strictly Come Dancing star reveals summer wedding plans after ‘scene from a movie’ proposal

Kristina Rihanoff got engaged last year

By Ryan Keane

Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff has revealed she’s planning a summer wedding to fiancé Ben Cohen.

Kristina is a professional dancer who performed on Strictly until 2015. It was during her time on the show that she met former rugby player Ben after being paired up with him.

During a trip to the Maldives last year, Ben, 44, asked Kristina, 45, to marry him.

Now, four months after their stay on the archipelago, Ben and Kristina are making grand plans.

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff on Strictly
Kristina Rihanoff met partner Ben Cohen on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly Come Dancing star’s dream wedding

Speaking to Hello! the duo laid out some of their hopes and desires for the big day.

For the ceremony, Kristina and Ben have revealed they’re torn on two different locations.

The first option is Tuscany, the Italian region known for its verdant vineyards and fortresses. The second option is a little closer to home – the county of Oxfordshire.

The pair even want an afterparty at Soho Farmhouse, a lavish members’ club where Meghan Markle had her hen party.

But what about the wedding dress arrangements? Well, Kristina has a few ideas in mind.

Kristina Rihanoff walks about on street
Kristina reveals that her dream wedding dress would have a ‘classic simplicity’ to it (Credit: Splash News)

Kristina’s dream wedding dress

The pro dancer revealed the look she’ll be going for on her big day.

“I adore the designs worn by Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. I love classic simplicity, an hourglass shape that suits my body, and will probably opt for a shade of white,” she revealed.

Kristina added that she wants to look back on her wedding-day attire in the future and feel content.

I adore the designs worn by Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor.

Ben has twin daughters, Harriette and Isabelle, from a previous relationship.

Kristina shares six-year-old Mila with Ben – and she wants a “train like her mum’s” on the big day, the couple revealed.

Ben Cohen talking on ITV News
Kristina said her friends are very impressed with Ben’s romantic tendencies (Credit: YouTube)

‘Like a scene from a movie’

Ben, who’s also known for his involvement in LGBTQ activism, proposed to Kristina with an audience as daughters Harriette, Isabelle and Mila were present during the engagement.

Kristina’s friends even caught a glimpse of the moment and have been singing Ben’s praises ever since.

“My friends keep saying: ‘He’s so romantic! When he asked you to marry him it was like a scene from a movie. He needs to show other men how to do it,”” she laughed.

Kristina now says the Maldives are her “favourite place in the world” and that she wishes to return one day.

YouTube video player

Read more: Strictly stars Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen announce engagement: ‘Biggest surprise of my life’

What do you think about Kristina and Ben’s wedding plans? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Ben Cohen Kristina Rihanoff Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

EastEnders logo and background with female silhouette
EastEnders star Emer Kenny welcomes first baby after secret pregnancy
Phillip Schofield shocked, The Vivienne laughing on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice viewers shocked by The Vivienne’s remark to Holly and Phil: ‘That’s disgusting!’
Josie Gibson talking on This Morning today
This Morning star Josie Gibson sparks complaints over her outfit choice today: ‘Can’t watch!’
James Martin speaking into a mic on stage
James Martin slammed on Twitter as fans ‘unfollow’ him and declare: ‘Wow, you’ll do anything for money!’
Rob Rinder looking cross on GMB today, Angela Rayner
GMB today: Robert Rinder loses his cool in heated interview as he admits he ‘doesn’t care’ about viewer backlash
Sarah looks worried on Coronation Street; inset, Adam is taken aback
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah’s devastating baby news