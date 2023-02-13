Strictly Come Dancing star reveals summer wedding plans after ‘scene from a movie’ proposal

Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff has revealed she’s planning a summer wedding to fiancé Ben Cohen.

Kristina is a professional dancer who performed on Strictly until 2015. It was during her time on the show that she met former rugby player Ben after being paired up with him.

During a trip to the Maldives last year, Ben, 44, asked Kristina, 45, to marry him.

Now, four months after their stay on the archipelago, Ben and Kristina are making grand plans.

Kristina Rihanoff met partner Ben Cohen on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly Come Dancing star’s dream wedding

Speaking to Hello! the duo laid out some of their hopes and desires for the big day.

For the ceremony, Kristina and Ben have revealed they’re torn on two different locations.

The first option is Tuscany, the Italian region known for its verdant vineyards and fortresses. The second option is a little closer to home – the county of Oxfordshire.

The pair even want an afterparty at Soho Farmhouse, a lavish members’ club where Meghan Markle had her hen party.

But what about the wedding dress arrangements? Well, Kristina has a few ideas in mind.

Kristina reveals that her dream wedding dress would have a ‘classic simplicity’ to it (Credit: Splash News)

Kristina’s dream wedding dress

The pro dancer revealed the look she’ll be going for on her big day.

“I adore the designs worn by Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. I love classic simplicity, an hourglass shape that suits my body, and will probably opt for a shade of white,” she revealed.

Kristina added that she wants to look back on her wedding-day attire in the future and feel content.

I adore the designs worn by Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor.

Ben has twin daughters, Harriette and Isabelle, from a previous relationship.

Kristina shares six-year-old Mila with Ben – and she wants a “train like her mum’s” on the big day, the couple revealed.

Kristina said her friends are very impressed with Ben’s romantic tendencies (Credit: YouTube)

‘Like a scene from a movie’

Ben, who’s also known for his involvement in LGBTQ activism, proposed to Kristina with an audience as daughters Harriette, Isabelle and Mila were present during the engagement.

Kristina’s friends even caught a glimpse of the moment and have been singing Ben’s praises ever since.

“My friends keep saying: ‘He’s so romantic! When he asked you to marry him it was like a scene from a movie. He needs to show other men how to do it,”” she laughed.

Kristina now says the Maldives are her “favourite place in the world” and that she wishes to return one day.

