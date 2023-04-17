Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin on health condition that ‘needs monitoring 24 hours a day’

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has revealed he battles a health condition that has a “big impact on his job”.

Many Strictly viewers will have noticed that Nikita wears a blood sugar monitor – a Libre Sensor – on his arm.

Doctors diagnosed Nikita with Type 1 Diabetes when he was 13, which he admits has a big impact on his job.

Nikita Kuzmin has opened up about his health condition (Credit: BBC One)

Nikita Kuzmin on daily battle with health condition

Speaking on BBC News on Monday (April 17 2023), Nikita opened up to hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay about his health condition.

He said: “It does have a lot of impact on my job during rehearsals.

“I am monitoring it all the day. Thanks to my monitor and my Apple watch, I am seeing how my sugar levels go up and down. I do need to eat snacks, and manage it 100 per cent of the time. But I’m very lucky that the Strictly crew always support me.”

Nikita, now 25, added: “There is a very lovely thing, which is called the Nikita box, which is a box full of chocolates and orange juices and all that lovely stuff.”

‘Diabetes is my super power’

However, Nikita – who is reportedly dating podcaster Charlie Backshall – insisted that he doesn’t let his health condition get him down.

In fact, quite the opposite!

He added: “But I always say that diabetes is our super power. We learn from when we are kids that we need to know how to manage our lives – how to manage difficulties and how to come up with solutions. You can do whatever you like in your life, no matter the condition that you have.”

The dancer and choreographer also insisted he doesn’t get annoyed with the health condition, and just “gets on with it”.

He went on to say that he recently ran a marathon, and had to ingest sugars every two miles.

The dancer often fundraises for the Diabetes UK charity.

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin awaited their fate in Strictly 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Is Nikita still friends with his Strictly partners?

Ukranian-born Nikita was partnered with Ellie Simmonds in the last series.

He also revealed that he doesn’t ‘move on’ from each season of Strictly.

He told the BBC News hosts: “I don’t think I really ever let go of my partners. We talk all the time, and we’re planning our next adventure. We did skydiving, and now we’re planning our next big adventure. It’s a friendship for life.

“It may sound like a cliché, but it’s true. I speak to Tills all the time.”

The pro dancer, 25, was paired with Tilly Ramsay in his first season of Strictly, and were eliminated from the competition in week 10.

In his second season, Nikita was paired with Ellie Simmonds, and they were eliminated from the competition in week 7.

Nikita is currently taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour, with five new professional partners and some of the old faves.

Nikita Kuzmin will return on Strictly Come Dancing in autumn 2023 on BBC One.

