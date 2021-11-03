Star of Strictly John Whaite has revealed that he’s gained weight while taking part in the show – because he’s been snacking on sweets behind the scenes!

The winner of the Great British Bake Off made the shocking confession during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

John Whaite revealed he’s put on weight since joining Strictly during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Strictly star John say about his weight?

As he was whipping up a banoffee pie, the Strictly dancer revealed to Steph and his fellow guests that he’d actually put on weight during his time on the show.

The 32-year-old cook said: “I put weight on during Strictly. I did, I put half a stone on! I’m eating sweets all day.”

Steph McGovern, the host of the show, only had positive things to say. The 39-year-old presenter said: “It’s making you dance brilliantly, so keep on it!”

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are dance partners on Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

John’s sweet tooth explained?

Before he was on Strictly, John won the third series of The Gret British Bake Off in 2012.

Since his victory, Whaite has appeared on numerous tv shows and is the resident chef on Lorraine on ITV.

Since spring 2020 he has been appearing regularly on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

John is currently a contestant on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing. H

e is paired up with professional dancer Johannes Radebe. They have become the first male same-sex pairing in the show’s history.

So far they have made it to the seventh week of the competition.

John and Johannes will be performing a rumba on Saturday’s show (Credit: BBC)

What else did John have to say?

John teased that he would be performing a rumba to A Shape of My Heart by Sting on Saturday’s Strictly. He was apprehensive, however, about how fans will react to the dance.

He said: “This is our first intimate dance. I’m a little bit worried about that because – of course we have intimacy, me and Johannes, we have that relationship – but you’ve got to let yourself go.”

“You have to just accept that it’s close. And I’m a bit worried about what people might say about that. It is still two 6ft 2ins blokes getting close and cuddly,” he added.

You can watch John’s performance on Strictly this Saturday on BBC One at 6:45pm.

