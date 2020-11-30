Jason Bell has reunited with former fiancée Nadine Coyle for Thanksgiving.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a sweet snap alongside Nadine and their daughter Anaiya on Instagram yesterday (November 29).

The pair, who are rumoured to be rekindling their romance, were seen smiling for the shot as the adorable six-year-old sat next to them.

What did Jason Bell say?

Captioning the shot, Jason wrote: “Had a wonderful Thanksgiving with these two.⁠

“I’m so thankful for these special memories.”

The former NFL player also shared a second snap, which showed Jason cuddling little Anaiya.

Fans were quick to gush over the post, with one commenting: “How lovely. Thanks for sharing these cute pictures. Hope you had a lot of fun.”

Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle reunited for Thanksgiving (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second said: “Such happy photos. Treasure those moments.”

While former Strictly star Nicola Adams added: “Happy thanksgiving.”

Jason and Nadine fuel romance rumours

The loving family shots follow shortly after reports claimed the pair were hoping to give things another go.

Jason, 47, and Nadine, 35, were together for nine years before splitting in 2019.

The NFL player was eliminated from Strictly earlier this month (Credit: BBC)

Speaking on their family unit, Jason previously shared: “I love the support of my family.

“Making Anaíya happy and proud of me, that’s what you want to do as a father.

“We’re close.”

Meanwhile, it’s believe the star moved back in with Nadine as he competed on Strictly.

Nadine and Jason split in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Jason said about him and Nadine getting back together?

In an interview with Heat magazine, Jason addressed whether the pair could rekindle their romance.

He said: “A lot of people want a lot of things, so you never know!

“I love who she is as a person – always have and always will.

“The thing about Nadine is that if you watch her, and see how she cares about her daughter and the people she loves, it’s infectious.”

