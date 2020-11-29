Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY has revealed he was warned after getting too close to fellow contestant Maisie Smith.

The 21-year-old singer admitted he was told off by BBC bosses after the pair were spotted arriving at the It Takes Two studios earlier this month.

The Strictly stars were also joined by their pro partners Gorka Marquez and Janette Manrara.

Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY was told off by BBC bosses (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing: What did HRVY say?

The musician told PA news agency: “Obviously we try our best to socially distance when we are walking around the studios and outside, but obviously when you are walking and talking you don’t even realise.

“But no one touched each other. I just think we were maybe slightly closer than two metres while we were talking.”

He added: “The BBC told us off and everything is all good and everyone is trying their best to maintain all the rules and regulation. We are all good. We are all OK.”

At the time, The Sun reported that the two had a “telling off” from Strictly bosses.

HRVY was pictured with Maisie Smith (Credit: BBC)

Is there a romance between HRVY and Maisie Smith?

The news comes days after HRVY – real name Harvey Cantwell – admitted he’s looking forward to getting to know Maisie once the show is over.

However, the pair are keeping their relationship purely platonic during the current series.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I’ll be in my prime and ready. I’m sure at one point, when we can, Maisie and I will go out for dinner. I’m pretty sure she’s single too.

“I haven’t actually asked, but if we ever go for a meal, I’ll make sure I check first.

The star and pro partner Janette Manrara (Credit: BBC)

“Maisie’s an amazing girl, very beautiful, but for now I’m just going to concentrate on the dancing because I fancy getting to the final.”

Meanwhile, Maisie recently described HRVY as a “beautiful guy”.

HRVY lands perfect 10s

HRVY landed the first perfect score of this year during last night’s show (November 28).

In fact, Claudia Winkleman revealed it was the earliest a contestant had ever swept the board for 10s.

Following his performance, judge Motsi Mabuse said: “What an unbelievable night to come back to.

“Unbelieveable. I felt that music through you. It was thumping in my heart!

“There’s so many good things you did in there. We feel what you felt. It was priceless.”

Meanwhile, Maisie impressed the judges with her Quickstep and received a score of 29.

