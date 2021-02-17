Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice has said he would love to pair up with Piers Morgan on the show.

Giovanni appeared on Loose Women on Wednesday (February 17) and spoke about being in a same-sex pairing on the BBC programme.

Host Jane Moore revealed she text Piers before coming on air and asked whether he would dance with Giovanni.

Jane revealed Piers said he’s “ready” to dance with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

What did Giovanni Pernice say about Strictly?

When asked whether he’d like to dance with a man on the show, Giovanni said: “I’m up for a change and something different.

“Dancing with a man would challenge me more than anybody because you have to make the choreography suitable for both of us.

“So yes, the BBC knows what they’re doing and if they come to me and say, ‘Giovanni, we would love you to dance with a man’ I will do it.”

Will Piers take to the Strictly dance floor? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane asked: “Do you have a particular dream partner in mind?”

Giovanni replied “the Queen”, but Jane told him she meant his dream male partner.

Giovanni said: “I did an interview saying I would dance with Piers Morgan.”

Janet Street-Porter was heard shouting, “Piers Morgan?!” as Jane revealed she received a text from Piers saying he was “ready”.

Jane said: “Funny you should say that because I texted Piers before coming on air to say, ‘Giovanni would like to dance with you.’

Giovanni said dancing with Piers would be “interesting” (Credit: ITV)

Piers to pair up with Giovanni?

“This is what he said… ‘I’m ready, I’ve already done a same-sex sizzle. I did the Paso Doble on the dance floor with Bruno [Tonioli] at my 50th.’

“‘He said I had magnificent moves and I think he called me a stylist stallion too.'”

Jane said: “There you go Giovanni, you’ve got your partner.”

Giovanni replied: “I think it would be interesting to see Piers because he’s a very strong character and I’m a massive fan of his career.

Giovanni said he’s a “massive fan” of Piers’ career (Credit: ITV)

“It would be interesting to spend time with him and I’m sure he can dance.”

Piers later replied to a clip of Giovanni talking on Loose Women with a string of dancing man emojis.

