Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has revealed the real reason he’s not taking part in the show’s 33-date tour in 2022.

Dan, 44, and partner Nadiya Bychkova were eliminated from the show last weekend.

And now Dan has revealed why he won’t be pulling on his dancing shoes again.

I can’t wait to take my family to watch the #Strictly tour this year but I sadly won’t be part of it. I have too many work commitments and I want to be at home after spending so much longer on the actual show than I ever expected

😂🕺🏼💃🏼 I’m sure it’ll be amazing – as usual. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 7, 2021

What did Dan Walker say about the Strictly Come Dancing tour?

Dan took to Twitter to explain the reason why he and Nadiya won’t be taking part.

After a duo of dancing emojis, he concluded: “I’m sure it’ll be amazing – as usual.”

Fans were disappointed (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to the news about Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker?

Fans of the BBC Breakfast star were disappointed, but understood his decision.

“Glad I didn’t buy tickets, I would’ve only gone to see you,” one wrote.

“On a serious note, very good decision. Family is everything and I know how much yours means to you. Enjoy some time off with them, you deserve it.”

Another said: “So pleased l have not got a ticket would have wanted to see you live well have a great time with your family u did really well!!

A third added: “Shame; as this was the first and only time I have thought of attending.

“However, making memories with your wonderful family is the most important thing you can do so enjoy and all good wishes to the lovely Nadya too.”

Tilly and Nikita will be on the tour (Credit: BBC)

Who else is on the tour?

The tour begins in January and a host of this year’s stars have been confirmed to take part.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, and AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will all perform.

Furthermore, Tilly Ramsay, Sara Davies and last year’s contestant Max George are all set to go.

However, Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker is not on that list.

To buy tickets, go here.