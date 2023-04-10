Strictly Come Dancing star Daisy Lowe welcomes her first baby

BBC Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing star Daisy Lowe has announced the birth of her first child – and the adorable name.

The 34-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the arrival of her baby girl – named Ivy Love Saul.

Daisy Lowe smiling in a black dress
Strictly Come Dancing star Daisy Lowe is a proud new mum (Credit: Splash)

Daisy captioned her picture post: “Our Easter egg finally hatched! Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true – our dream girl.

“I have never known happiness or love like this. I can’t stop crying tears of joy. Happy Easter, Loves.”

Daisy shares Ivy with fiancé Jordan Saul; the property developer partner also shared a post following his daughter’s birth, writing: “Welcome to the world Ivy Love Saul.”

The new mum recently shared her excitement about the impending arrival, writing: “Growing you has been filled with the most powerful lessons… I know that you will be my greatest teacher.

“Already you have taught me to create peace in amongst chaos, to honour each emotion that comes up & allow it to wash over me, to sit in the uncomfortable and breathe through it all.’

“I know I have to be patient (it’s never been my strong suit) and allow for you to arrive exactly when the stars align for your birth but my goodness I can’t wait to hold you in my arms & look into your eyes.

“Thank you for choosing me as your mumma & please don’t destroy me coming into the world.”

Read more: Daisy Lowe on happiness of two-stone weight gain

Daisy on Strictly

Daisy, daughter of former ‘It chick’ Pearl Lowe and Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, announced that she was pregnant in October.

She posted on Instagram: “I wanted to share some news with you – Jordan & I are having a baby.

“We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you.”

Daisy appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec – they left the competition in the eighth week.

