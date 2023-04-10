Strictly Come Dancing star Daisy Lowe welcomes her first baby

Strictly Come Dancing star Daisy Lowe has announced the birth of her first child – and the adorable name.

The 34-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the arrival of her baby girl – named Ivy Love Saul.

Strictly Come Dancing star Daisy Lowe is a proud new mum (Credit: Splash)

Daisy captioned her picture post: “Our Easter egg finally hatched! Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true – our dream girl.

“I have never known happiness or love like this. I can’t stop crying tears of joy. Happy Easter, Loves.”

Daisy shares Ivy with fiancé Jordan Saul; the property developer partner also shared a post following his daughter’s birth, writing: “Welcome to the world Ivy Love Saul.”

The new mum recently shared her excitement about the impending arrival, writing: “Growing you has been filled with the most powerful lessons… I know that you will be my greatest teacher.

“Already you have taught me to create peace in amongst chaos, to honour each emotion that comes up & allow it to wash over me, to sit in the uncomfortable and breathe through it all.’

“I know I have to be patient (it’s never been my strong suit) and allow for you to arrive exactly when the stars align for your birth but my goodness I can’t wait to hold you in my arms & look into your eyes.

“Thank you for choosing me as your mumma & please don’t destroy me coming into the world.”

Daisy on Strictly

Daisy, daughter of former ‘It chick’ Pearl Lowe and Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, announced that she was pregnant in October.

She posted on Instagram: “I wanted to share some news with you – Jordan & I are having a baby.

“We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you.”

Daisy appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec – they left the competition in the eighth week.

