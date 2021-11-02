Strictly Come Dancing: Star claims pro dancers pick celeb partners like ‘speed dating’

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Simon Webbe has revealed that pro professional dancers pick their celebrity partners like “speed dating”.

The Blue star, 45, appeared on the BBC One dancing show in 2014.

And now he lifts the lid on the selection process, which was thought to be conducted in secret by the production team.

Simon was partnered with Kristina in 2014 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing pairing?

Simon partnered with Kristina Rihanoff in the series, and got all the way to the final.

But now, six years on, he has lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes selection process.

He told Closer magazine: “In the early stages of the competition when the stars aren’t yet partnered up and there are just rehearsals, all of the pros are watching.

“They then take their pick and request who they want to the producers – it’s like speed dating!

“Then when the competition starts, they all throw their all into it to try and take home the Glitterball.”

Simon appeared in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

If true, Simon’s claims make a mockery of the so-called cloak-and-dagger selection process.

At the start of each series, the hit show likes to show the reaction of celebrities and pr dancer as they meet for the first time.

ED! has gone to Strictly for comment.

Motsi hit back at ‘fix’ claims (Credit: BBC)

Fresh Strictly ‘fix’ claims

Simon’s claims come after many fans cried fix after this weekend’s results show.

In it, judge Motsi Mabuse said while voting off Judi Love: “The decision was made for me, so I have to say that the couple I will be saving is Adam and Katya.”

Fans wondered what she meant, but today she hit back at the fix claims.

Earlier this week, another former contestant – Julian Clary – claimed that since the introduction of a public vote, producers now like to “control” who goes and who stays.