Strictly Come Dancing pro Anton du Beke has landed a new three-part series on This Morning.

The dancer, 54, is set to appear on the daytime show in a Christmas-themed baking segment, alongside his wife Hannah Summers and their three-year-old twins George and Henrietta.

The new series – which is titled Anton Du Beke, At Christmas – will air on ITV next month.

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke has landed a new role on This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Anton du Beke say?

Opening up on the exciting venture, he said: “Being able to bake gives me great joy and being able to do it with the children too is just marvellous.

“It’ll be very festive indeed.”

According to the Mirror, the specials will see Anton and his family go looking for a tree and learning to make a wreath.

Anton – who originally trained as a baker – has made several appearances on the ITV show in the past.

The dancer is starring alongside his wife Hannah (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anton joins the Strictly judging panel

The news comes weeks after the Strictly star reportedly told show bosses he wants to be a permanent fixture on the judging panel.

A source told the Mail On Sunday: “This is a dream come true for Anton.

“For many years now he has fancied the role but has been beaten to it when the likes of Motsi and before that Shirley Ballas were brought in.”

The insider added: “He really will stop at nothing on his pitch to become a full-time judge.”

Anton recently his debut as a Strictly judge (Credit: BBC)

The decision to promote Anton proved popular with his fellow Strictly stars, including Shirley.

She said: “I’m very excited to see Anton, I will miss Motsi, but I am very excited to see Mr Anton Du Beke.”

Meanwhile, James Jordan added: “NO-ONE deserves it more than Anton.

“He will be an amazing edition to the panel. I just hope they can find a way to make him a permanent judge.”

