Strictly’s Adam Peaty ‘looks awkward when dancing with Katya Jones,’ claims expert

Strictly star Adam Peaty ‘looks awkward’ when dancing with pro partner Katya Jones, a body language expert has claimed.

Judi James, who has analysed body language for Big Brother, claims the ‘near-kiss drama’ may have caused tension between them.

Furthermore, she thinks the dance pair may be experiencing a ‘power struggle’ which could harm their progress on the show.

That ‘near-kiss’ moment (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What does Adam Peaty and Katya Jones’ body language apparently suggest?

Judi reckons the dance couple’s Viennese Waltz during Halloween week was more about him and less about ‘them’.

She told Buzz Bingo: “Since the miss-kiss with Adam, their routines have looked more about him as a solo dancer.

“This week he spent a long time at the piano before Katya crawled out.

“For a dancer who has talent like Adam, that delay in getting into the routine looked curious.”

Judi continued by suggesting she saw some ‘awkwardness’ in Adam and Katya’s Strictly performance together.

“Adam’s solo spots tend to be good,” Judi added.

“But when he dances with Katya he now tends to look more awkward. And his ‘passion’ face this week looked more like a man blowing bubbles.”

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones performed a Viennese Waltz in Halloween week (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Is Adam dominating?

Her analysis also contained the suggestion Adam may be ‘taking over’ the pair’s approach to the dance floor.

Judi went on: “Adam must have the usual struggles with confidence.

When he dances with Katya he now tends to look more awkward.

“But his sporting trait of emotional resilience is creating a sense of dominance over Katya.

“[He is] taking the camera time and showboating happily rather than using the kind of more submissive signals that celebs will often use with their professional coach.”

“His sporting trait of emotional resilience is creating a sense of dominance” (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Lost in the moment’

Olympian Adam admitted that performing can be overwhelming following the dramatic moment last month.

He reflected on their sizzling Argentine Tango: “It’s easy to get lost in the moment with the adrenaline.

“I get so much adrenaline when performing, especially when she was on my shoulders and my arms were open.

“There was so much emotion at the end.”

Judi James produced her Strictly analysis for BuzzBingo.com.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday November 6 on BBC One at 6.45pm.

