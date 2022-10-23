Strictly Come Dancing viewers have hit out at Shirley Ballas after she issued a warning to Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin.

Ellie and Nikita danced the Paso Doble to Montagues and Capulets during the special episode of Strictly Come Dancing, which marked 100 years of the BBC.

However, when it came to feedback, Shirley told the pair she took a point off for a lift they did in the routine.

The head judge told them: “I only have one little complaint. I do, I’m so sorry.

“I do have to deduct one point for an assisted lift at the beginning because that’s not allowed.

“But other than that you were absolutely phenomenal.”

Craig Revel Horwood then agreed, saying: “I’ve got to agree with Shirley, the lift was illegal because it went on too long.

“If it was a matter of getting Ellie off the platform, then fine. But then she should have landed on the floor.”

Nikita cut in: “Yeah I just wanted a bit more drama in it.”

Craig replied: “But it’s illegal,” as he exaggerated his words.

Viewers on Twitter were baffled by Shirley and Craig’s remarks and hit out.

One person said: “Illegal lift… get a grip Shirley.”

Another wrote: “Shirley and Craig telling Ellie and Nikita off for having an illegal lift when there’s NO OTHER WAY TO GET DOWN.”

A third added: “I think it’s absolutely lousy penalising Ellie and Nikita for an illegal lift, they clearly have to adapt their dances to accommodate Ellie’s needs, it’s such poor form penalising them for that, Jesus Christ.”

However, one viewer wrote: “People are misunderstanding the illegal lift reference – it is one thing helping Ellie down but it was turned into a show dance lift.

“It was a warning shot to all the pros I think.”

Meanwhile, others were busy gushing over Ellie and Nikita’s performance, which paid tribute to The Apprentice.

One person said: “I loved Ellie and Nikita’s choreography.”

Another gushed: “#Strictly really enjoyed Ellie Simmonds’ dance liked the whole drama of it and the choreography. Good job Ellie and Nikita.”

In addition, a third tweeted: “I love Ellie and Nikita together – they dance so well together.”

Despite the warning from Shirley and Craig, Ellie and Nikita still bagged decent points.

Shirley, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse all gave Nikita and Ellie an eight.

Meanwhile, Craig gave them a six.

They bagged a total of 30 points out of 40.

The Strictly results show airs on BBC One, tonight, from 6:45pm.

