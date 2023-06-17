Strictly Come Dancing: Rylan’s replacement announced for It Takes Two

It’s all change for Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, as Rylan Clark quicksteps away from the programme.

Rylan, 34, joined host Zoe Ball in 2019, and currently hosts the show with former Strictly professional, Janette Manrara.

Rylan and Janette host It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

However, in April, Rylan announced he was standing down. On Twitter, the presenter announced it was time to ‘pass the baton’ to someone else.

Strictly Come Dancing: Rylan’s replacement announced

And now, his replacement has been revealed.

On BBC’s The One Show last night, Fleur East was announced as the new It Takes Two host.

The singer, 35, won over fans when she took part on Strictly last year. Fleur was paired with newcomer pro Vito Cappola.

Fleur is the new It Takes Two host (Credit: BBC)

Speaking about her appointment, Fleur explained: “I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family! I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two.

“Being a Strictly fan, I’m excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show. I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through. It’s an incredibly fun experience, but it’s tough!

I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family!

“Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

When was Fleur East on Strictly?

Rylan has also given Fleur his seal of approval.

Taking to Twitter, he told the new host: “Congrats Fleur. Have the best time!”

Fleur was a huge hit on Strictly in 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans were equally thrilled at the news of a new host.

One supporter wrote to Fleur: “Great news on the One Show! You have your own style which people will love.”

“A good choice,” agreed a second. “She’s fab and was brilliant on the show.”

“Congrats Fleur, you will be brilliant!” said a third.

Strictly Come Dancing returns in Autumn on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

