Strictly Come Dancing: Rylan Clark-Neal forced to skip It Takes Two filming to self-isolate

Strictly Come Dancing host Rylan Clark-Neal has been forced to miss out on filming for It Takes Two after being told he must self-isolate.

The much-loved presenter, who appears on the BBC spin-off alongside Zoe Ball, announced the news on Instagram today (November 12).

It comes after the Strictly star came into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Rylan Clark-Neal say?

Taking to social media, Rylan revealed he’s currently isolating in his Essex home – despite testing negative for COVID-19.

He posted: “I found out this week that someone I have been in recent contact with outside of work has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am therefore now following the government guidelines and having to isolate.

“I have sought out a COVID test and thankfully that has returned a negative result.”

Rylan, 32, added: “That does mean I will miss the next 2 weeks of Strictly It Takes Two and my BBC Radio 2 Saturday show.

“I look forward to being back soon and wish all the couples good luck for this weekend.”

What did Strictly fans say?

Fans rushed to the comments section, with one writing: “Will miss you so much Rylan. But better to be safe and follow the rules.”

A second said: “Stay safe Rylan gonna miss watching you on the TV and your radio show glad you tested negative. Sending lots of love.”

Another added: “Noooooooo! Glad you’re ok but I was looking forward to you on it takes two tonight.”

Zoe will take on hosting duties until Rylan is back.

Strictly’s coronavirus trouble

It certainly isn’t the first time the BBC reality series has been thrown into coronavirus chaos.

Ahead of the show’s launch last month, contestant HRVY confirmed that he had tested positive.

HRVY – real name Harvey Cantwell – discovered the news after a routine test by producers on the show.

He said: “I wasn’t going to say anything because I didn’t want to worry anybody or be dramatic but I have coronavirus, I’ve tested positive.

“All is fine, I’m isolating, I have no symptoms luckily. I’m just chilling, I’m bored.”

The singer continued: “It just shows us youngsters we can get it and not even realise. For now, stay safe. I’m fine, I’m chilling.”

