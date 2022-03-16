Strictly Come Dancing: Rose Ayling-Ellis’ shock confession as she reunites with Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has reunited with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The pair met up yesterday (March 15), but gave little away as to what they were up to.

EastEnders star Rose did, however, have a shock confession for Giovanni as they reunited.

Rose won Strictly Come Dancing 2021 with Giovanni (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing: What were Rose and Giovanni doing?

Rose and Giovanni met in a dance studio.

On the way there, Giovanni teased fans about what he could be up to.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, he shared a picture of himself in a car.

He captioned it with a question for his followers.

Giovanni asked: “On my way for something very special [red heart emoji]. Can you guess?”

Fast-forward the length of Gio’s car journey and more details were revealed.

Turning the camera around, fans saw Rose bounding towards Giovanni with her arms outstretched.

She was heard yelling: “Hello!”

Giovanni teased his reunion with Rose on the way to meet her (Credit: Instagram)

What did Rose confess to Giovanni?

The next clip showed Rose putting on her dancing shoes.

And it was then that the Strictly Come Dancing winner made her shock confession.

“I’ve forgot how to dance,” she told him.

“No you haven’t,” Giovanni can be heard saying.

I’ve forgot everything.

“I’ve forgot everything,” she said.

“Okay, bye,” Giovanni said.

“Okay bye,” said Rose.

Rose shared the stories to her own social media, but it’s still not immediately clear just what the cheeky pair are up to.

Rose told Giovanni she’d ‘forgotten’ how to dance (Credit: Instagram)

What are Rose and Giovanni doing now?

Giovanni is currently in the middle of his This Is Me tour, with the star telling fans he was off to Scotland on his latest story.

Last week, Strictly Come Dancing fans were thrilled when Rose and Giovanni reunited for a special mental health project.

The pair took to social media to unveil a stunning portrait of themselves taken by photographer Ray Burmiston.

The portrait is part of a new exhibition to highlight the importance of mental health.

Fans of the couple loved seeing them back together.

One commented on the picture and said: “You two together are just… magic.”

