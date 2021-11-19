Strictly Come Dancing: Richard Osman reveals he knows ‘who’s banging who’ on the show

Strictly Come Dancing has always had a bit of a reputation for extra-curricular romances.

Now gameshow maestro Richard Osman has said that he gets told ‘who’s banging who’ behind the scenes.

Richard says he has the inside track (Credit: BBC)

What did Richard Osman say about Strictly Come Dancing?

Pointless and House Of Games host Richard, 50, appeared on Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast and revealed he has the inside track.

“Our makeup artists on Pointless are the same makeup artists who work on Strictly, so we get every single piece of gossip,” he told Jamie.

And when he was asked if he would ever do Strictly, Richard had a definitive answer and expanded on his insight.

“I don’t have time to do all the training and have an affair… so we get every single piece of gossip, that includes who’s banging who, but also who’s nice.”

Jamie is currently appearing on I Like The Way You Move (Credit: BBC)

What else did Richard say about Strictly Come Dancing?

Richard then went on to say that Jamie needn’t worry as he had only ever heard good things about the former contestant.

Jamie danced in last year’s competition (2020) with Karen Hauer and got all the way to final.

And Richard sent a message to egotistical celebs.

“If you’re working in television and you’re a bully, what job do you think you’re doing that you’re so important?

“It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”

The rumours are flying about AJ and Kai (Credit: BBC)

So who is ‘banging’ who on Strictly?

This year’s Strictly has been juicy in terms of romance rumours.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin have been romantically linked but they have denied the speculation.

And while Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have developed a touching and close friendship, it’s AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington where the real rumours are.

A body language expert this week claimed that “the real thing” might be happening between them.

“The gorgeous AJ looked more than happy to drop huge non-verbal hints that seemed to endorse all that ‘are they dating’ speculation,” Judi James said.