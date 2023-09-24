Why isn’t the Strictly Come Dancing results show on tonight?

BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing has officially kicked off but the results show won’t be returning to our screens tonight (September 24).

Following its launch show last week (September 16), the 21st season’s first live show took place last night (September 23). With a star-studded line-up, including the likes of Layton Williams, Nigel Harman, Angela Rippon, Adam Thomas and Les Dennis, this series is bound to be one to remember.

Although the results show usually takes place the day after – every Sunday, at around 7pm – that won’t be the case this week.

All 15 celebrities taking part in this year’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Why is there no Strictly Come Dancing results show tonight?

In keeping with Strictly’s usual format, there will be no results show or elimination tonight.

Every year, no one is sent home during the first week. Instead, it’s an opportunity for the public to watch the celebrities dance with their partners for the first time.

Next Sunday (October 1), however, will be this year’s first results show and elimination.

According to the BBC website, Series 21’s first elimination show is scheduled to start at 7.15pm on BBC One and will run for 45 minutes. As always, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will host every week.

Claudia and Tess will host the show every week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What will be airing tonight instead?

Instead of the Strictly results show, an episode of Hamza: Strictly Birds of Prey will be broadcast on BBC One.

“Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin goes in search of his favourite birds of prey, travelling around the UK to find them and meeting the people who are fighting to protect them,” the show’s description says.

The hour-long programme will be followed by a new episode of Antiques Roadshow at 8pm.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back next Saturday (September 30) on BBC One from 6.15pm.

