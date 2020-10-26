Strictly Come Dancing ratings smash last year’s figures as 10 million tune in

Strictly Come Dancing bosses will be over the moon with the ratings this year following the show’s return last week.

With the country still gripped by coronavirus, more people were glued to their screens over the weekend to catch singer HRVY top the leader board.

Strictly Come Dancing returned with a bang on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Strictly ratings skyrocket

In fact, a massive 10.1 million tuned into watch the celebrities strut their stuff.

That’s a massive 1.6 million more than watched at home during last year’s series.

It was an action-packed episode which saw favourite Maisie Smith, 19, pipped to the top score by HRVY.

Maisie earned 24 points for her samba, while HRVY scored 25 for his jive.

Bruno Tonioli joined the show via video link (Credit: BBC)

Why was Bruno Tonioli not on Strictly last week?

Long-time Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli, 64, has been appearing on Dancing With The Stars in the US.

As a result, travel restrictions mean that he can’t jet between the two countries to do both.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Viewers think Bill Bailey is this year’s ‘dark horse’

However, Strictly bosses still came up with a way to get him involved.

Towards the end of the show, Bruno gave his verdict on some of the couples via video link much to the delight of viewers at home.

HRVY topped the leader board this week (Credit: BBC)

Why are Strictly bosses monitoring HRBY and Maisie?

According to rumours, EastEnders actress Maisie and YouTuber HRVY have become close in recent weeks.

A source told The Sun: “Maisie and Hrvy are being monitored by the producers after it’s become clear their connection could easily lead into a Strictly romance.

“They’re both young, single and hot and the thought is that the two of them could bring the other cast into risk if they break the guidelines and get closer.”

Earlier this month, reports said the BBC show had put a number of strict measures in place to ensure the pandemic doesn’t put a stop to filming.

According to rumours, the “passion patrol” are out in full-force to make sure no one breaks them.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.