Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir Singh has revealed her son is morphing into former pro partner Giovanni Pernice.

The Good Morning Britain host, 43, shared snaps of her son Tushaan on Instagram today, as the eight-year-old boy prepared to get his hair cut.

The first shot showed Tushaan with shoulder-length locks, which Ranvir captioned: “My little boy!”

Giovanni Pernice has influenced Ranvir Singh’s son (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir Singh say about her son?

Ranvir unveiled her son’s transformation by adding a second photo, showing Tushaan modelling a shorter style.

The youngster opted for freshly shaven sides with a swooping fringe – similarly to Giovanni’s.

The former Strictly star added an emoji over her son’s face as she gushed over his new look.

Alongside the transformation shot, she wrote: “It’s the influence of @pernicegiovann1.”

The Strictly Come Dancing star showed off her son’s hair (Credit: Instagram)

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice wave goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing

Despite being eliminated from the BBC reality series last week, Ranvir and Giovanni are just as close.

Earlier this week, the presenter took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the Italian dancer – just hours after losing out on a place in the final.

Much to viewers’ despair, both Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer.

My feet are relieved to not be punished any more and although my heart is a little sad for tonight.

Showing her support to Gio on Instagram, Ranvir said: “Sadly it was not to be – but what a way to go… on a beautiful waltz that got a score of 8, 9, 9 on the semi-final of @bbcstrictly.”

Ranvir gushed over Tushaan’s look (Credit: Instagram)

‘I adore you’ Gio

“I couldn’t have done any more! My incredible partner – you @pernicegiovann1 tried your best to get me to the final and I’m just disappointed for you.

“I adore you. My feet are relieved to not be punished any more and although my heart is a little sad for tonight.

“I am genuinely proud of what we achieved from below zero ability and confidence to start with to feeling magical in the Paso, Foxtrot, the American Smooth, Argentine Tango, Viennese Waltz, and a classic Waltz!”

During their time in the competition, some fans wondered if the pair were romantically involved.

The former Strictly partners share a close bond (Credit: BBC)

Are Ranvir and Giovanni dating?

Meanwhile, fellow contestant Jamie previously revealed that Giovanni does “fancy” the GMB host.

Speaking to Metro, Jamie said: “I think Giovanni fancies Ranvir, that’s what I think.”

He then added: “I just think they’re incredible friends, they’re amazing partners. You have to remember that they’re putting on a performance.

“When you’re putting on a performance, it’s about making people believe it.”

