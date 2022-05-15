Strictly Come Dancing has hit back at Rachel Riley following her claim the programme is “fixed”.

The Countdown star, 36, previously appeared on the BBC One show back in 2014.

During her Strictly stint, Rachel was partnered with professional dancer and future husband Pasha Kovalev.

Rachel Riley has opened up on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: ITV)

Strictly: Rachel Riley makes shock claims about the BBC show

However, that hasn’t stopped Rachel from giving her opinion on the BBC One show.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, the star made a series of claims about the show’s bosses.

She told the publication: “I think they know from the start who they want to win and what journeys they want to take different people on, to have the right balance, and they can obviously fix the scores.”

Rachel also went on to say that the show was “very produced”.

The BBC has since denied her claims in a statement.

A Strictly spokesperson told ED!: “This claim is categorically untrue. The BBC has strict procedures and editorial guidelines in place regarding impartiality and Strictly upholds all of these.”

ED! has approached Rachel’s representative for further comment.

Meanwhile, Rachel previously revealed she developed PTSD following her time on the show.

Last year, she told OK!: “I needed cognitive behavioural therapy after competing in 2013 and developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

“If I heard the theme music, I’d start reliving the experience. It was scary and unnerving, so my way of dealing with it is to avoid watching.”

Rachel met her husband Pasha on the show

Rachel and Pasha lasted until week six of the competition.

The pair have since welcomed two children together – daughters Maven and Noa.

They also tied the knot in Vegas in June 2019.

