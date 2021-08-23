The new Strictly Come Dancing professionals were seen rehearsing for their first group dance over the weekend.

And newcomer Cameron Lombard, 20, appeared to be taking centre stage.

Despite his young age, Cameron looked relaxed and at home alongside pros including Oti Mabuse.

Perhaps that’s because she’s taken the young South African under her wing after an altercation that saw him expelled from school just three years ago.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals: Who is Cameron Lombard?

Cameron is a 20-year-old South African dancer from Cape Town.

He’s been dancing since he was five after seeing his sister dance and deciding he wanted to do the same.

He’s the South African Latin Dance Champion and holder of 18 South African dance titles and he’s has represented South Africa internationally at the World Latin Championship in London and Germany.

Not only that, Cameron has run his own dance school, and even made the final of South Africa’s Got Talent back in 2012, when he was just 12.

What has Cameron said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Cameron revealed: “I am over the moon to be joining Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer.

“Not only is it a dream come true, but it’s a challenge I am taking on with both hands.

“It’s an honour to represent Cape Town, South Africa and to be on this stage alongside the best dancers in the world.”

Why did new Strictly dancer Cameron get expelled?

Just three years ago, when he was 17, Cameron was expelled from school after a fight he got into was filmed and ended up online.

It’s been reported that his fledgling career as a dancer almost derailed because he felt pressured by his parents’ divorce when he was 16.

One friend recalled: “He became a very angry young man.”

The friend added: “One day his emotions boiled over and he got into a violent brawl, after which he was suspended and had to leave school to do his A-levels at another college nearby.”

Speaking to the Mirror recently, Cameron said he’s learnt from his mistakes.

“I have learned from it and would react differently now. That’s not who I am, I’m a dancer, I’m not a fighter,” he said.

“I reacted in completely the wrong way, and I realise that and regret it – I was a schoolchild when this happened and I’ve grown up a lot since then.”

Cameron finished his studies at another school before opening his own dance school, where he mentored young performers.

He closed the school to move to the UK when the role on Strictly came up.

His former dance teacher Kim Isaacs said he never missed a lesson in 15 years.

And added: “He told me that one day he’d fly away and become rich and famous. Cameron sorted himself out through dance.”

Strictly pro Oti takes Cameron under her wing

And, should he ever feel overwhelmed by his sudden fame as part of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals line up, an old hand is around for support.

A source has said that Strictly veteran Oti Mabuse has reached out to Cameron to make sure he’s okay ahead of the new series.

Coming from South Africa herself, she is said to have taken the youngster under her wing.

The source said: “Cameron came to Britain from South Africa on his own and Oti wanted to make sure he was okay.

“She knows he is sorry for what happened and she also realises how much violence pervades society in South Africa.

As a result, they added: “She wants to support Cameron.”

