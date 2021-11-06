Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice has been at the centre of a fair few curse rumours during his time on the BBC dance show.

And, speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily earlier this year, he lifted the lid on how they make him feel – and if there’s ever any truth in them.

Last year he was linked to partner Ranvir Singh and, this year, his romance with Maura Higgins was reportedly struck by the curse.

However, Giovanni is quick to point out: “Remember, we are actors.”

Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice is no stranger to curse rumours (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pro Giovanni on the show curse

Speaking earlier this year, Gio told ED!: “Every year there’s always a romance rumour with a different partner. I mean, even if you don’t have a partner there’s a rumour.

Read more: Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice in tears as he makes history with Rose Ayling-Ellis

“The thing is you get very close when you dance with another person, but dancing is equal to acting. You have to deliver a performance. Each dance is a different story.

“If people at home or the judges think you have a great connection then it means my job, what I’m doing, is perfect. We deliver exactly what the dances require.

“Remember, we are actors,” he confirmed.

Gio is paired with Rose on the show this year (Credit: BBC)

‘If they think there’s a romance, we’re doing it right’

Gio has had his fair share of headlines this series due to his romance with Maura Higgins hitting the skids.

So do the romance rumours ever put Gio off his step?

Read more: Maura Higgins ‘hopes to win back Giovanni Pernice’ after Strictly wraps up

“Oh god no,” said the dancer who is paired with Rose Ayling-Ellis this year.

“I mean, Strictly is the biggest thing on television. Every time you get close in a rhumba or Argentine tango with your partner they try to make out a story.

“But again, the dance requires exactly that. So if they think that there is a romance, it means we are doing it absolutely right.

“We just focus on the steps and what the dance requires and the performance side of it.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.