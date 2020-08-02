Strictly Come Dancing: Phillip Schofield 'in talks to be in first ever same-sex couple'

Strictly Come Dancing is eyeing Phillip Schofield for one half of the first same-sex couple this year.

The show is set to air later in 2020, with talks currently happening over who will be taking part.

BBC bosses are apparently pushing for Phillip to form the first same-sex couple after he came out as gay in February.

Philip Schofield called for Strictly to embrace same-sex couples

This wouldn't be the first time a same-sex couple had competed in a popular show.

Dancing On Ice host Phillip watched two men dance together on the show earlier this year, and asked Strictly to follow suit.

He hopes the more it happens, the less of a big deal it will seem.

He said: "What’s lovely about same-sex couples is that it’s a big deal this year and then, whether Strictly or whoever does it next year, it won’t be such a big deal."

Whether Philip will be on the Strictly dance floor has not been confirmed. A show insider told Daily Star: "Top-secret talks have been happening for a few weeks and an offer has been made.

"The hope is Phillip would dance with another man. If it happens it would be a beautiful and important moment both for him and for the show.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted the BBC for comment.

If Phillip said yes to lacing up his dancing shoes, he'd be in good company. A string of his This Morning family have starred on Strictly in the past including Alison Hammond, Ruth Langsford and Ranj Singh. No winners though, so could Phillip be the first to lift the trophy?

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2020 start?

Rehearsals for the new series are due to kick-off at the end of the summer. The show will then air in late October, and preparation has already been made to keep rehearsals safe.

A statement released by the BBC said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year's series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

