The oldest Strictly Come Dancing contestants over the years as Angela Rippon signs up

As celebrities’ names are revealed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023, it has been confirmed Angela Rippon, 78, will be the oldest of the contestants to ever take part.

A former Come Dancing host herself, broadcasting legend Angela admitted: “This will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79.”

Asked about signing up when she appeared on The One Show on Friday (August 4), Angela reflected: “I have to admit, the first words out of my mouth when I was asked were: ‘Well why didn’t they ask me ten years ago when I was a little bit younger?’.

Angela Rippon was unveiled for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 on The One Show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“Why? well, I love dance. I presented Come Dancing. The serious reason behind doing it is because I’ve been advocating, ever since I did a series called How to Stay Young, where we demonstrated as part of the programme that dance is the complete full body and mind exercise for everybody regardless of your age. But particularly for people as they get older.”

Dance is the complete full body and mind exercise for everybody regardless of your age. But particularly for people as they get older.

Angela added: “Now as I’m 78, I’ll be 79 when we’re actually doing the programme, it would be lovely to demonstrate. I know I’m not going to lift that Glitterball, I’m being honest with myself, it would be wonderful if I could last long enough, a few weeks, and demonstrate that even at my age that it genuinely is possible for people who are older to be able to dance.”

From the original Come Dancing to #Strictly Come Dancing, broadcasting icon Angela Rippon joins our line-up! 💃 👉 https://t.co/8NfG4Rwvm7 pic.twitter.com/iNSvnTvCcm — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2023

June Brown on Strictly

Initially, ED! was a bit confused. Surely EastEnders icon June Brown was over 80 when she took part in Strictly, and so older than Angela?

But we’d misremembered. As true Strictly fans will know, June took part in the 2010 Christmas special, rather than the series proper.

She was nearly 84 at the time… so technically, it could be argued she is the oldest Strictly contestant ever. But give Angela her due – she’s up for a series’ worth of training and performances.

And with her dancing pedigree – and yes, we do mean those Morecambe and Wise appearances – we’re backing her to keep on dancing for a good few weeks into the contest, even considering her own reservations.

But who are the other more senior celebrities to take the Strictly dance floor?

Oldest Strictly Come Dancing contestants

Bill Bailey is Strictly’s oldest ever winner of the series – he was 55 when he and Oti Mabuse were victorious in 2020.

However, as unforgettable as Bill and Oti’s run to claiming the Glitterball trophy was, he is nowhere near being the oldest Strictly contestant.

Other celebs just in their 50s at the time of taking part – and older than Bill – over the years include Ruth Langsford, Fern Britton, and Danny John-Jules.

Also in that category have been Ainsley Harriott, Kaye Adams, Tony Adams, Judy Murray, Jerry Hall, and Debbie McGee.

However, there have been several celebs other than Angela (and June, we’ll not let that go) who have been in Strictly in their seventies.

Strictly stars in their seventies

Maths whiz Johnny Ball was nearly five years younger than Angela is now when he was on Strictly in 2012. The 74-year-old was partnered up with two pros – Aliona Vilani, who suffered an injury before the series started on TV, and Iveta Lukosiute. But his stint was still brief – Johnny was the first celeb to leave the dance floor.

Magician Paul Daniels was 72 when he teamed up with Ola Jordan with 2010. They pushed back on the judges’ comments but failed to make it past the second week of the series. Paul’s widow Debbie would enjoy a sensational run on the show herself in 2016, alongside Giovanni Pernice.

Meanwhile, Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph was 71 when she participated in 2016. Dancing with Anton Du Beke, they placed 11th out of 15 couples, leaving in week 5.

Magician Paul Daniels danced on Strictly when he was 72 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Swinging sixties

Meanwhile, the line up of sexagenarian stars have included: Tony Jacklin (then 69), Jimmy Tarbuck (66), and Gloria Hunniford (65).

Also Esther Rantzen (64), John Sergeant (64), Felicity Kendal (64), Edwina Currie (64), and Ann Widdecombe (63).

Plus Lulu (63), Tim Wonnacott (63), David Dickinson (62), Anita Dobson (62), Lynda Bellingham (61), Peter Shilton (61), Pamela Stephenson (61) and Anneka Rice (61).

And those stars were sixty on the dot when taking part in Strictly are Brian Capron, Stephanie Beacham, Russell Grant and Caroline Quentin.

Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph was 71 when she took part in Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: All the Strictly stars who have been linked to the ‘curse’ over the years

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.