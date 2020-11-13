Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams has broken her silence after her controversial axing from the BBC show.

This week, the retired boxer, 37, was dropped from the Strictly running after her dance partner, Katya Jones, tested positive for COVID-19.

Nicola, however, tested negative for the virus.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones were Strictly’s first same-sex pairing (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

What did Nicola Adams say about her Strictly exit?

Taking to Twitter on Friday (November 13) afternoon, Nicola shared a clip of herself thanking fans for all their “support” and said she felt “completely blown away”.

The star also vowed to “continue fighting for what’s right”.

Nicola Adams formed one half of the first ever same-sex pairing on Strictly and was also the first female contestant to wear trousers on the programme.

In the post’s caption, she wrote: “I really did not expect this, you’ve really brightened up my day.”

The BBC dropped Nicola from the competition after Katya tested positive for COVID-19 (Credit: BBC)

In the video, she says: “Thank you for the lovely messages and the support. It’s been unbelievable and I did not expect such a nice response. It’s completely blown me away, I’ve never received so much love from people that I don’t even know.

“It really hit home what this journey meant not just to me, but to everybody else as well.”

I did not expect such a nice response. It’s completely blown me away.

She continued: “I just want you to know that regardless of the situation, I will continue to break boundaries and make changes – and continue fighting for what’s right.

“Thank you for having my back and being there when I needed you.”

How did Nicola Adams’ followers respond?

In the comments, Nicola’s girlfriend Ella Baig said: “Such an inspiration.”

Former NFL player Jason Bell, who was eliminated in week three, wrote: “Changed the game forever.”

Strictly’s Clara Amfo told her: “Forever a dancer baby!”

British rower Lauren Rowles said: “Thanks for changing the game and paving the way! Big respect and look forward to whatever you do next.”

One of Nicola’s followers commented: “I am so grateful for all you do.”

Nicola Adams thanked fans for all their support and vowed to “keep fighting” (Credit: BBC)

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman took to Twitter to comment on Nicola’s axing.

She said the decision made her “sad” and praised the “brilliant” duo, writing: “We’re so sad about this. Nicola and Katya were completely brilliant.”

And former Strictly pro Brendan Cole said he couldn’t understand the thinking behind the decision.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: “I don’t really understand why Nicola can’t carry on through, if she gets a test and she’s not positive, she can carry on?

“It must be so devastating. I feel for them both.”

