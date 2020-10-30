Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams says her pro dance partner Katya Jones is “panicking” ahead of the show’s second live show tomorrow night (Saturday October 31).

Professional boxer Nicola, 38, took to social media site Instagram to update fans on how rehearsals for this week’s show were going.

And it didn’t look a pretty sight.

What did Nicola Adams show on Instagram?

Last week, Nicola and Katya made their debut as the first same-sex couple in the show’s history.

And they got off to a decent start, subsequently scoring 21 out of 30 for their quickstep.

With the second live show fast approaching, rehearsals are coming thick and fast.

As a result, Nicola took to the social media site to release a video, which showed Katya “panicking” ahead of the show.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

What did Nicola Adams say?

Nicola’s video showed the pair together on the last day of rehearsals.

Looking tired and sweaty, Nicola captioned the image: “When it’s the last day of rehearsals and @mrs_katjones is panicking #Strictly #strictlycomedancing @bbc.”

She then showed Katya screaming at the camera while telling her to “chill ma”.

The duo is set to perform a Couples’ Choice (Street Commercial) dance to Shine by Years & Years tomorrow night.

Nicola feared geting annoyed by the training (Credit: BBC)

How did Nicola react ahead of Strictly?

Before the couple’s groundbreaking appearance on last week’s show, Nicola confessed that she was “likely” to get annoyed by the intense training.

She told ED!: “I’m going to get frustrated [if I get something wrong].

“I’m going to get annoyed with myself when I can’t get my steps down right and the routine down right. And it’s going to be funny seeing the behind the scenes with me training.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One tomorrow night at 7.10pm

