Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams has announced she will be returning to the BBC reality series alongside Katya Jones.

The former Olympic boxer, who was axed from the competition after Katya tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed the exciting news during an appearance on Strictly spin-off, It Takes Two.

It was previously rumoured the pair could return to perform a “special dance” in the series finale.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones will return to Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Nicola Adams say?

Nicola addressed the rumours on the BBC show yesterday (November 18).

During the show, host Zoe Ball asked: “A little birdie has told me that you will be returning to the Strictly stage, what can you tell us Nicola?”

Nicola replied: “Well as he saying goes I do like doing the most. Me and Katya will be coming back.”

Zoe then clarified: “I’m just pointing out it’s not to compete but they are coming back to dance one more time.”

Nicola was axed from the BBC competition last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week, it was claimed BBC bosses were keen to give Nicola and Katya the ultimate send off.

A source told The Sun: “Strictly bosses knew as soon as Nicola had to leave that they wanted to do something special for her.

“The rules mean she can’t come back to the show next year but they’re planning to bring her back with Katya for the final.

“And Katya is a much valued professional on the show and is hugely popular.”

Nicola and Katya will return for one final performance (Credit: BBC)

Katya Jones addresses return speculation

Meanwhile, Katya previously hinted she could return to the series with Nicola at some point.

The Russian pro, 31, revealed there were “bigger things to come” from the pair, despite being axed.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “I’m gutted, heartbroken can’t even describe my feelings. But we’re so happy that we were able to do this. Hopefully it’s the start of something bigger.”

Katya added: “And maybe, just maybe, we will dance for you again together! One way or another.”

What happened to Nicola and Katya?

Former boxer Nicola, 38, was dropped from the show after Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

She said in a statement: “I’m absolutely devastated that my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon.

“I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for.”

Soon after being axed, the BBC declared they had banned Nicola from competing on the series again.

