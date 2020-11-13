Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams has been ‘banned’ from doing the show again because she would have ‘an unfair advantage’.

That also means no Christmas special for Nicola.

Nicola Adams is prohibited from appearing on Strictly Come Dancing again (Credit: BBC)

What did the BBC say about Nicola Adams and Strictly Come Dancing?

An official statement was read out on today’s episode of Loose Women (Friday November 13) by presenter Andrea McLean.

The BBC statement said: “We announced before the series started if anyone tested positive for COVID they’d be out of the competition.

“If someone has to miss a week it’s called a bye and everyone gets one bye. But contestants are not allowed to miss more than one week.”

It continued: “They’re not allowed to re-enter the competition after they’ve taken part in the first episode.

Nicola and Katya had to exit the show because of a positive coronavirus test (Credit: BBC)

What else did the statement say?

“Jamie (Laing) was allowed back because he was injured before he began training and appeared on the show.

Nicola can’t come back because she will have an unfair advantage in the future as she’s now had weeks of training.

Andrea also confirmed Nicola won’t be allowed to appear in Strictly’s Christmas special.

They were both devastated at the exit (Credit: BBC)

Olympic-winning boxer Nicola, 38, and pro dancer Katya Jones, 31, were booted off the show after Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

In her own statement, Nicola said: “I’m absolutely devastated that my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon.

“I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for.”

Claudia was just one of the Strictly family to comment on the exit (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly react?

Other members of the Strictly family also chimed in with their responses.

Co-host Claudia Winkleman said she was “so sad”.

Elsewhere, head judge Shirley Ballas said she was “gutted”.

