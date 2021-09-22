The Strictly Come Dancing live shows get underway this coming weekend and it’s anyone’s guess who’ll be making news headlines for all the right reasons.

Now in its 19th series, the BBC show has made twinkle-toed dancers out of some of our favourite household names.

And that coveted 10 paddle seemed easier to uncover for some than others.

Here, ED! takes a look back through the Strictly archives and reveals the couples who got the earliest 10s ever awarded by the judges.

It must’ve done Brendan Cole’s ego the world of good when he became the first Strictly Come Dancing pro to score a 10 (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing news: Who got a 10 from Len?

Kicking off in 2004, Brendan Cole became the first dancer in the show’s history to receive a 10 from the judging panel.

He was paired with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky and together, in week five, we saw the number 10 paddle being used for the first time ever.

Arlene Phillips was the one to use it, declaring their samba to Love is in the Air by John Paul Young sheer dance perfection.

She clearly spotted something the others didn’t see early on as the pair went on to become the first winners of the coveted Glitter Ball trophy.

However, their record was soon to be beaten… repeatedly, in fact.

Frankie and Kevin got their 10 from guest judge Donny Osmond (Credit: BBC)

So who did get the earliest ever Strictly 10?

That honour goes to not one but four couples!

Louisa Lytton and Vincent Simone got a 10 in week three for their jive to Smiley Faces by Gnarls Barkley.

The series four contenders must’ve thought they were home and dry with the record, as it stood until series 12, when Frankie Bridge went and equalled it.

Her paso doble to America from West Side Story with Kevin Clifton was given a 10 by guest judge Donny Osmond.

We’re not sure that really counts – although we’re guessing Frankie and Kevin think it does!

Jay and Aliona danced the jive and got a 10 in week three (Credit: BBC)

Series 13 saw Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani awarded a 10 for their jive to You Never Can Tell. It was from Pulp Fiction and happened during Movie Week.

And, finally, rounding out the quartet nabbing a 10 in week three is Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse.

They were awarded one for their Charleston to Trip a Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns during series 17’s Movie Week.

Who got the first 40 in Strictly history?

That little honour went to Jill Halfpenny and her partner Darren Bennett.

And, in case you didn’t guess, it was for that jive to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing.

It happened on the night of the series two final, which took place at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

And it was so impressive that all four judges at the time – Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli – gave them 40 points.

So it was no wonder that, later that night, Jill became the show’s second celebrity champion.

