Strictly Come Dancing: Motsi Mabuse reveals she would have voted against Maisie Smith in dance off

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has revealed she would have voted against Maisie Smith during Sunday’s dreaded dance off.

The EastEnders actress competed in the dance off alongside Max George, who was eventually axed from the BBC reality series yesterday (November 15).

Despite being backed by Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, Shirley voted to save Max – and Motsi seemingly agreed.

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Motsi say about Maisie?

Speaking to Radio 2, Motsi said: “I saw that Max had a very difficult routine, he had to control himself quite a lot.

“If we remember last week with the Simpsons he was all jolly and I think he liked that role and this time he had to be back in control.”

The 39-year-old added: “I’m stuck here, I’m almost like Shirley, watching from the outside, maybe I might have saved Max.

“But you cannot see from the TV screen as well as you can sitting there and being a judge.”

During Saturday’s show, Maisie placed fifth with her partner Gorka Marquez.

The pair performed a Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.

Following the dance off, the actress thanked fans for their support on Instagram.

She shared a shot of herself and Gorka, writing: “Hi all. SO SO SO thankful to be here another week. Thank you to everyone that voted the support means so much! BRING ON WEEK 5.”

Why isn’t Motsi on Strictly?

Motsi previously revealed she was self-isolating due to a last-minute trip to Germany after her dance school was broken into.

She shared: “Hi Guys – Earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

“I’ll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I’ll be doing my own hair and make-up.”

Motsi was replaced by Strictly pro and fan favourite Anton Du Beke.

