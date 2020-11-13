Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse was forced to travel back to Germany after her dance school was broken into.

The 39-year-old stunned fans after revealing she was self-isolating following a brief dash to Germany – forcing her to miss out on filming for the BBC reality series this week.

Taking to Instagram, Motsi explained that she is working with police after her studio was “targeted”.

Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse’s dance school was ‘targeted’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Motsi Mabuse say?

The BBC star opened up on the incident as she shared a photo of a shattered glass door.

She wrote: “Unfortunately we have no good news. Someone tried to break into our school @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule.

“We are working with the police to solve this crime.

“We know we have been targeted on purpose and we will improve security in our school that this will not happen again.”

The news came as a shock, with fans taking to the comments section to show their support.

One wrote: “Sending you a lot of good energy! All the best to you and your co-workers.”

A second said: “So sorry to hear this Motsi.”

A third added: “Stay safe and stay strong.”

Motsi flew to Germany this week (Credit: BBC)

Will Motsi appear on Strictly this week?

Motsi previously revealed she was self-isolating due to a last-minute trip to Germany for personal reasons.

She shared: “Hi Guys – Earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason.

“I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

“I’ll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I’ll be doing my own hair and make-up.”

Anton Du Beke will replace Motsi (Credit: BBC)

Who will replace Motsi?

Thankfully, Strictly pro and fan favourite Anton Du Beke will replace Motsi on tomorrow’s show (November 14).

Speculation was rife that the 54-year-old dancer would step into the breach, with the news being confirmed today.

Strictly’s official Twitter feed said: “We are pleased to announce that King Of Ballroom Anton Du Beke is stepping into our judging panel this weekend.

“Good luck Anton!”

