Strictly Come Dancing: Michelle Keegan lined up after Our Girl exit

Michelle Keegan could be the star of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 32-year-old actress - who is married to TV star Mark Wright, a previous SCD contestant - is reportedly at the bosses' wish list.

Michelle Keegan could get tips from husband Mark Wright after his Strictly Come Dancing stint (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Is this Michelle Keegan's Our Girl replacement?

A source told The Sun Online: "Michelle ticks all the boxes. She's glamorous, hugely popular and loves the show too. Producers are desperate to try and sign her up.

"They know that getting her to agree would be a massive coup and are hoping she will do it."

Michelle Keegan is currently in her final series of Our Girl (Credit: BBC)

Read more: AJ Pritchard headed for I'm A Celeb after quitting Strictly Come Dancing?

Michelle has already finished filming the BBC drama series Our Girl and, at present, she is thought to be between projects.

The insider added: "In terms of timing this is a great moment for Michelle to do it.

New challenges

"She's been spending the last few weeks self-isolating at home with Mark so when things can go back to normal, she will be looking to throw herself into new challenges.

"They don't come much bigger than Strictly.

"She's always enjoyed the show and they wanted her when she was on Corrie. But it was always very tricky to get over the line because of the BBC and ITV rivalry."

Despite this, Mark previously suggested Michelle would feel too nervous to appear on 'Strictly'.

The 33-year-old star - who appeared on the 12th series of the programme - said: "Never say never, but I just think her nerves are another level.

"I do [get nervous], but I'm a bit more like 'come on let's have it'. But whenever she watches me she's like, 'I don't know how you do it.'"

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.