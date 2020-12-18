Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith has showed off her painful blister ahead of tomorrow night’s finale.

The EastEnders actress, 19, is clearly working hard as she prepares to perform alongside pro partner Gorka Márquez on the BBC dance series.

Just one day before taking to the dance floor for the final time, Maisie debuted a huge cut on her ankle.

Maisie Smith showed off her blister ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing finale (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Maisie Smith say?

In the clip, Maisie is seen showing off her blister as fellow contestant Jamie Laing filmed her.

The Made In Chelsea star commented: “Maisie complaining about her injury again! It’s not that bad honey, come on.”

Brushing off Jamie’s sarcasm, Maisie can be heard laughing in the background.

Captioning the shot, the soap star added: “Dance, dance, dance. What more can I say.”

The EastEnders star is set to compete in Saturday’s finale (Credit: BBC)

Last month, Maisie opened up on the show’s gruelling training sessions.

The actress explained that she’d put on weight since competing in the dance competition, as rehearsing made her hungry.

Plus she hasn’t been able to visit the gym.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Maisie said: “I’ve put on weight! I make dinners at the weekend to last the whole week and I eat them within two days.”

But she said she is enjoying getting physically stronger from the hours of dance practice required.

Maisie and pro partner Gorka Márquez have been busy rehearsing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly finale: Who is taking part?

As well as Maisie, Bill Bailey, HRVY and Jamie are all competing for the Glitterball trophy.

According to bookies, the actress is the third favourite to win with odds of 13/2, while comedian Bill has odds of 5/4.

The EastEnders star has been a firm favourite throughout the competition (Credit: SpashNews.com)

In the finale, Maisie and Gorka will perform a showdance to Idina Menzel’s We Need A Little Christmas.

They’ve also picked their Quickstep to When You’re Smiling, while the judges want them to perform their week one samba again.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, Maisie opened up on what it means to compete for the Glitterball trophy.

Maisie said: “It feels amazing. I was never ever expecting to get this far.”

She added: “Me and Gorka are actually quite upset because this is our last day of rehearsals ever on Strictly. It’s really sad.

“We’re just enjoying it and making the most of the fun.”

