Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith was said to have “cried all night” after landing in last weekend’s dance-off.

Viewers were shocked when EastEnders actress Maisie, 19, ended up dancing against singer Max George.

But even though Maisie survived, it seems she took the news hard.

Why did Maisie Smith “cry all night” after Strictly dance-off?

The Sun reports that Maisie sought the support of other dancers after the emotional experience.

A source told the newspaper: “Poor Maisie has been so upset – she’s been crying all night and has really taken it to heart.

“She’s young and living away from home for the first time so it’s hard on her.

“The show’s dancers and the other celebs have been rallying around and trying to lift her spirits.”

What happened on Strictly last week?

Maisie and pro dance partner Gorka Márquez have wowed judges and the audience alike with their energetic performances.

Last week, she and Gorka danced the Cha Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun.

But even though the couple scored a combined 24 points, viewers voted her into the bottom two.

Can’t believe Maisie is in the bottom two!

However, some viewers couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“Can’t believe Maisie is in the bottom two!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I’m not Maisie’s biggest fan personally but no way do her and Gorka deserve to be in the dance-off!” another said.

Sizzling salsa time

This week, Maisie and Gorka are dancing the salsa to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor.

And her luck might be changing, according to an audience study.

Mediaworks has carried out the study, which looks at how contestants are being discussed in a positive or negative way on social media.

Looking at current social media activity, Maisie is now leading all contestants in positive comments.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 21, at 7.15pm.

