Strictly Come Dancing stars Maisie Smith and HRVY reportedly broke social distancing rules as they arrived for It Takes Two filming last night (Thursday November 12).

Now photos show EastEnders star Maisie, 19, and singer HRVY, 21, arriving together at BBC studios and not socially distancing.

Maisie Smith and HRVY were photographed together (Credit: BBC)

What has happened on Strictly this week before Maisie Smith and HRVY were photographed together?

The Sun reports that the two have had a “telling off” from Strictly bosses after a hellish week.

First, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones were forced to exit the show because of Katya’s positive coronavirus test result.

Then judge Motsi Mabuse had to dash home to Germany for personal reasons.

She is now self-isolating for 14 days, and Anton Du Beke will now step in to cover.

HRVY has been a hit with Strictly viewers (Credit: BBC)

What were Maisie Smith and HRVY doing?

The snaps show the pair walking closely together without masks.

The newspaper quotes a source, who said: “The stars are being reminded that they must stay at least two metres apart.

“It’s hard to maintain, as everyone knows, but it’s more important than ever now for Strictly that everyone stays as far apart as possible.”

ED! has gone to their reps for comment.

Maisie has downplayed any romance between the two (Credit: Spartacus / SplashNews.com)

Is there a romance between Maisie Smith and HRVY?

Maisie and HRVY have been driving fans wild with their chemistry, and often post flirty messages to each other on social media.

Despite romance rumours, Maisie insists that the pair are good friends only.

When asked whether there was a spark between them, she told The Sun: “Not right now. He is a beautiful-looking guy.”

“But I have only seen him for a couple of hours a week so I am still enjoying getting to know him,” she continued.

“I don’t know what would happen in the future, but for now we are getting along really well as friends.”

