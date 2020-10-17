Strictly is here and bosses have amassed a star-studded line-up for the show’s 18th series.

Singers, celebrated names from TV and film, an Olympic gold medallist and more will be competing this year with the help of the professionals.

Read on to find out more about the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up.

Boxer Nicola Adams will be in Strictly’s first same-sex pairing (Credit: BBC)

Nicola Adams

Professional boxer Nicola Adams will be one half of Strictly’s first same-sex pairing.

She will also be the first woman on the programme to wear trousers instead of dresses.

Speaking ahead of the new series, Nicola admitted she will get annoyed with herself if she struggles with the training. She told ED! and other news outlets: “It’s going to be funny seeing the behind the scenes with me training.”

BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo isn’t afraid of Shady comments from judge Craig (Credit: BBC)

Clara Amfo

Radio star Clara Amfo has said she won’t be afraid of “shady” criticism from judge Craig Revel Horwood in this year’s Strictly.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter said at a press event: “There’s a messed up part of me that is lowkey looking forward to Craig Revel Horwood saying something shady to me. Because I feel like that makes the experience real.

Read more: Strictly: Gaby Roslin will ‘never’ do the show over fears she would ‘poo’ herself ‘live on air’

“I can’t wait to just feel it.”

Funnyman Bill Bailey hopes his late mum, who loved Strictly, will be watching (Credit: BBC)

Bill Bailey

Comedian Bill Bailey said it “feels right” to be on the 2020 series of Strictly – and he hopes his late mum, a huge fan of the show, will be watching.

When he was revealed as a contestant, he said: “In these strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge.

“My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

BBC pundit and ex NFL player Jason Bell has a few tricks up his sleeve (Credit: BBC)

Jason Bell

Former American footballer Jason Bell used to be in a relationship with Nadine Coyle, and it seems the Girls Aloud star might have equipped him with an advantage over the other hopefuls.

The BBC pundit said his ex has been “highly supportive” of him being in the Strictly line-up and has even been giving him dancing tips.

He said: “She’s done it her whole life and she’s like, ‘Yeah you do [have enough time to train], but you’ve really got to lock in and be focused. I’ll help you and give you some tips and tricks’. So I’ve got a couple that she’s told me.”

Prince Harry’s mate JJ Chalmers, a former Commando, in on this year’s line-up (Credit: BBC)

JJ Chalmers

JJ Chalmers, former marine and a pal of Prince Harry, has said he doesn’t want to be seen as a ‘disability spokesperson’ on the show.

The TV presenter was injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan.

Explaining how he plans to give the competition his all, he said: “Whenever I bring myself to any challenge or role in life, whether that’s me as a TV presenter, I just want to do the best job I possibly can.”

Singer-songwriter Max George has struggled with dancing for years (Credit: BBC)

Max George

The Wanted star Max George is used to performing in front of crowds, but dancing is something he has struggled with for over 10 years.

His bandmate Jay McGuiness won Strictly in 2015, but he’s not letting that get to him.

“Jay was always a top dancer, even when we started the band… I always look up to Jay in that sense… if he can give me any tips, then great.”

Singing sensation HRVY thanked fans after recovering from coronavirus (Credit: BBC)

HRVY

Singer HRVY’s place on the show was thrown into doubt when he tested positive for coronavirus.

But his tests have since come back negative.

Thank you for all the kind messages, love you guys so much, stay safe and see you soon.

The caption of a picture on his Instagram page read: “He’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now, tested negative. Thank you for all the kind messages, love you guys so much, stay safe and see you soon.”

The 2020 series marks the second time Jamie Laing has featured in the line-up, following his injury in last year’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Laing

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing was supposed to be on Strictly Come Dancing last year. But an injury saw him forced to quit right at the start of the competition.

Now he has a second chance, but he is worried he will be branded a “wimp” if he injures himself a second time.

He said: “If I get injured again I think it’ll just be embarrassing this time. Can’t let that happen. Last time, people felt sorry for me. This time, people would be like, ‘What a wimp’.”

GMB’s Ranvir Singh has lost weight in training for Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Ranvir Singh

Good Morning Britain favourite Ranvir Singh is following in the footsteps of her daytime TV colleague Susanna Reid by competing on Strictly.

Susanna was on the programme for series 11 in 2013 and even got to the final.

Presenter Ranvir has been taking her preparation very seriously and has even dropped half a stone in weight.

She told Susanna and Piers Morgan on GMB, after they said she looked slimmer: “To tell you the truth, I weighed myself this morning and I have lost half a stone!”

Actress Caroline Quentin is hoping she will inspire others to take up dancing (Credit: BBC)

Caroline Quentin

Men Behaving Badly actress Caroline Quentin recently said she hopes her being on Strictly, as a 60-year-old woman, will inspire others.

She said, as reported by Good Housekeeping: “It’s been a difficult and dark time for mental health issues for a lot of people, and I hope it encourages people who are 60 and over, maybe to do a bit of dance, even if it’s just on your own to a bit of music in the sitting room.”

The star, who has also appeared in Doc Martin, added: “I just think it’s really good for our spirit and our wellbeing.”

Labour politician Jacqui Smith was the first female Home Secretary (Credit: BBC)

Jacqui Smith

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith said her body has taken a “battering” in training for Strictly.

She said on Good Morning Britain: “We’re in proper training now for the first live dance, which is going to be happening a week on Saturday.

“The main use of alcohol as far as I’m concerned at the moment is rubbing it into my aching feet because my poor old body is taking a battering.

“But I have to say, even the youngsters on the show are also physically suffering, so it’s not just us oldies who are under the cosh.”

Actress Maisie Smith plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Maisie Smith

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith is looking like she is going to be a top competitor on Strictly.

Boxer Nicola Adams has her down as the biggest threat to her chances of winning the competition.

Read more: Strictly: Maisie Smith defends place on show after winning Children In Need special last year

And Maisie has definitely been training hard, as she has impressed followers on social media with pictures and videos showing off her ripped physique.

Earlier this month, the soap star defended her place on Strictly after fans recalled she won the Children In Need special last year.

What do you think of Strictly Come Dancing’s line-up this year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.