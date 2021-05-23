Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly desperate to sign Dan Walker for the 2021 series.

The BBC Breakfast star, 44, is apparently a “top target” for the Strictly 2021 line-up.

Indeed Strictly is said to have been keen to snag journalist and family man Dan up for years now.

But given that he’s just quit Football Focus – he may just sign up this year.

Dan is ‘a great fit for Strictly’

A source told The Sun: “Dan would be a great fit for Strictly.

“And crucially he now has a clear diary on Saturdays.

“He is one of our top targets for this year’s cast.”

Married dad-of-three Dan has said he’s been approached by Strictly in the past.

Dan Walker to do Strictly 2021?

But he’s been put off by thinking he is too tall to be a good dancer.

Dan previously said: “The problem is, I’ve got a big wingspan. I’d need a big dance floor!

“I always think that Strictly is a better spectator sport than it is to participate.”

He went on to confirm that he was offered the chance to compete in Strictly 2020, but ultimately turned it down.

Dan did add however: “I love watching people like Ed [Balls] on the programme, but’s not for me at the moment.”

Ed was in The One Show studio at the time.

He encouraged Dan with: “Come on Dan! You’d be brilliant!”

But Dan doubled down on his refusal with: “I know for a fact I’d slap a partner in the face very early on. It’d be awful.”

So far, Dan hasn’t commented on the latest Strictly rumours.

But it is true that he will have Saturdays free, as he has just left his role at Football Focus.

Why has Dan Walker left Football Focus?

He hasn’t gone into details on why he’s leaving, other than that he’d like to hand the role to someone else.

Former football player and Strictly contestant Alex Scott is replacing him as the show’s first ever female lead.

Dan said of his departure: “This is going to be my last season presenting Football Focus.

“It has been an amazing 12 years and I can honestly say I have loved every single second of it.



“I am so proud of the job we’ve done, the changes we’ve made and issues we’ve looked at a time when the football landscape has changed immeasurably.

“But, having said all that, after 12 years it’s time for someone else to take the reins.

“I’d like to say thank you to the amazing team at Focus who put so much into the show each week and thank you to the audience for tuning in every Saturday.”

ED has contacted the BBC for comment.

