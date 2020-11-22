Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has hit out at the judges for “harsh” scoring of contestant Clara Amfo.

Kevin, who quit the show earlier this year, shared his thoughts on last night’s show on his Instagram.

The dancer told his fans Clara and her pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec had been “mad underrated” after receiving just 18 points out of 30.

They found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Kevin Clifton has hit out at the Strictly judges for “harsh” scoring of contestant Clara Amfo (Credit: BBC)

What did Kevin Clifton say about Strictly star Clara?

In the video, Kevin said: “My initial thoughts, I thought Clara and Aljaz were mad underrated.

Read more: Strictly stand-in judge Anton Du Beke slammed for pronouncing Oti Mabuse’s name incorrectly

“I thought the judges were so, so harsh on Clara and Aljaz. I really enjoyed their Samba.

“The timing, the bounce, the technique of it was just spot on and I actually sat watching it and went ‘WHOA’ as they did it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton)

“I started clapping, I was really impressed.

“And, alright, there were a couple of mistakes that she made, but some of the other couples made mistakes as well.”

He added: “She got 5, 6, 7.

“There’s no way a five for that Samba, not when you look at the rest of the dances and there were so many nines coming out.”

Many of Kevin’s followers agreed with his comments.

Clara received lower marks from the judges (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly fans say?

One person commented: “Judges do have their favourites, Clara didn’t do too bad.”

Another wrote: “Agreed. Clara massively under marked, so much energy and I thought tons of accurate technique.”

Judges do have their favourites, Clara didn’t do too bad.

One said: “Voted for Clara because too soon for her to go! Her and Aljaz deserved more this eve!”

During last night’s show, head judge Shirley Ballas told Clara and Aljaz: “There is no mistaking the joy and energy that you bring.

Shirley offered Clara some criticism on last night’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

“But, very difficult for me to have a little go at Maisie [Smith] and then look at your feet. They missed the mark for me today.

“There was too much fumbling. You are either on your left foot or you are on your right foot.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Who is Billy Bailey’s son? Teen steals the Blackpool-inspired show

“Sometimes I couldn’t tell which foot you were on. You have great potential, you can come back from this.”

What did you think of Clara and Aljaz’s performance? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.