Strictly Come Dancing: Kelvin Fletcher offers to return amid injury crisis

It’s the news every Strictly fan wanted to read – Kelvin Fletcher has offered to return to the show amid its injury crisis.

The 37-year-old former Emmerdale star took to social media to offer his services.

I’m here if you need me @bbcstrictly 😜 — Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher) October 14, 2021

What is the latest Strictly news?

Kelvin won Strictly in 2019 when he won the Glitterball in spectacular fashion with pro dance partner, Oti Mabuse.

Even then he was a late addition to the show, after he replaced Jamie Laing who injured his ankle.

Read more: Robert Webb says he ‘didn’t have a choice’ after leaving Strictly Come Dancing

Now he’s made a cheeky offer to Strictly amid another injury crisis.

Taking to his personal Twitter account, Kelvin said: “I’m here if you need me @bbcstrictly [wacky-face emoji].”

Kelvin won Strictly with Oti in 2019 (Credit: BBC/ Guy Levy)

How did fans respond to Kelvin’s offer?

As soon as he made the offer, his fans were beside themselves with excitement at the offer.

One said: “Oh yes please, what a great day that would be!”

Another wrote excitedly: “Would love you back on the show again. Change the rules @bbcstrictly xx.”

A third commented: “Yes!!!! My favourite EVER celebrity on @bbcstrictly.”

Finally, one fan joked: “Kelvin please no – the NHS could not cope will all hot flushings and fainting ladies again!”

Ugo Monye dropped out of Strictly this week (Credit: BBC)

Who has dropped out of Strictly?

Strictly was thrown into a panic this week when comedian Robert Webb sadly had to drop out of the series on medical ground.

Robert had open-heart surgery two years ago but believed the was far enough in his recovery to take part.

Sadly, that wasn’t the case.

Read more: Strictly 2021: Ugo Monye reveals he’s pulled out of this week’s show due to injury

And then only yesterday (Thursday October 14) rugby star Ugo Monye announced he would not be able to take part in this week’s show.

“Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show,” he said in a statement.

“I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment and rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity and fighting fit for next week.”