Strictly star Katya Jones’ ‘frustration’ with Tony Adams ‘revealed’ by body language expert

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones is paired with Tony Adams, but a body language expert claims she’s not pleased about it.

Katya took to the dance floor with ex-football star Tony last night (September 24).

However, ahead of the first live show, Katya and Tony chatted with presenter Claudia Winkleman during the initial launch.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that Katya’s demeanour suggested that she’s “frustrated” by her pairing.

She explained: “Katya always looks like the dancer with the strongest urge to win Strictly and when she saw she’s been paired with Tony Adams, a hero on the pitch but looking mightily leaden-footed on the dancefloor.

Katya Jones and Tony Adams are partners on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Katya Jones and Tony Adams on Strictly

“Her body language signals suggested frustration. Her smile of greeting looked more like a baring of the teeth as she clasped and shook his hands as she told him, ‘We’re a team now’.”

The expert then added: “Katya’s pat on his shoulder looked reassuring but her facial cues suggested she could feel that glitterball slipping from her grasp once again.”

ED! has approached Strictly for comment.

Meanwhile, things sadly didn’t go quite to plan for Katya and Tony on Saturday’s live show.

Tony sadly put a few steps wrong during his tango to Go West! and the judges definitely noticed.

And when it came to Anton du Beke, the judge joked: “As you come out, we don’t know what your routine is, and as it turns out, neither do you.”

The audience erupted into laughter, and Katya shouted: “He does! Can we have another go, please!”

But then Anton responded: “That’s the unfortunate thing about this show, you only get one go.”

Tony revealed that Katya had been training him hard, saying: “I think that’s what I need in the early days of training… I did a bit of French style and she said, ‘Whatever that was, I never want to see it again’.”

Katya appeared ‘frustrated’ claimed an expert (Credit: BBC)

Viewers give their verdict on Tony and Katya

Meanwhile, it will come as somewhat of a relief to Katya that viewers seemed to warm to Tony at least.

“Somehow I’m watching Strictly instead of the Ospreys game… One thing I’ve learnt is that Tony Adams is a total class act. What a lovely bloke,” said one viewer.

A second commenter tweeted: “@tonyadams don’t feel disheartened with your performance tonight. You were amazing!”

“I feel so bad for Tony. Must be so scary when you make a mistake on the show and he pushed on #Strictly,” said a third fan.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Aww the judges were so harsh on Tony! Poor guy seemed mortified! This house is behind him #Strictly.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One, next Saturday (October 1) at 6:30pm.

